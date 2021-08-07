Savannah Guthrie fans look back on her stunning white dress



















06 Aug 2021 – 18:06 BST



Rebecca Lewis Today, Savannah Guthrie shared a bunch of cute shots of the plaza, but it was her Lela Rose dress that got fans talking.

Savannah Guthrie shared a series of cute snaps from the new TODAY place – but it was her dress that got fans talking. The NBC host wore a gorgeous white sundress with scalloped eyelet details and nude heels, and fans were quick to comment on the outfit. “I love your dress !!” one fan commented as CNN presenter Poppy Harlow added, “The prettiest! Love the white dress.” MORE: Savannah Guthrie Shares Great Family News After Leaving Tokyo Adventure TODAY Loading the player … WATCH: Savannah Guthrie’s video to her Team USA kids “I borrowed this dress .. thank you,” another joked as one wrote, “Can you share where you got the white dress? It’s fabulous.” Well we can help you! Dress is Pearl By’s Smocked Scallop Eyelet Midi Dress Lela rose, and it features a concealed zipper in the middle of the back with a lining and a smocked waist. MORE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse of extravagant Tokyo hotel Available in white or periwinkle, the dress retails for $ 550 exclusively on Lela Rose’s Pearl website. She paired it with the Diego Heathered Plaid Dickey jacket by Veronica Beard which is currently on sale for $ 225. The dress is the scalloped eyelet smocked midi dress The midi dress is from Pearl By Lela Rose Savannah recently returned from Japan to the United States where she helped organize NBC’s 2020 Olympics coverage, and she shocked her daughter when she shared a video of the US gymnastics team with their medals greeting all of her kids, Vale, six, and Charley, four. “They wanted to say hello, can you believe it?” Savannah said on camera, as the gymnasts smiled at her children in Today Place. However, the highlight of the post was her daughter Vale’s reaction to seeing the clip, where she immediately fell onto the bed and collapsed on the floor in a state of disbelief. Her father recorded the video and she adorably replied, “I’m overwhelmed right now.” Savannah recently returned from Tokyo Savannah fans and supporters responded with a resounding cry of “aww” for Vale and cheered on the reporter. Savannah may have spent two weeks in Tokyo permanently, but her heart stayed at home with her children, and she pointed to the times she spent with them while she was still apart. She shared a series of screenshots of the FaceTime conversations she had with her kids, and how they made faces at her as she beamed them all over the world. Read more HELLO! American stories here This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! can earn a small commission if a reader clicks and makes a purchase. More information.

