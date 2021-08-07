Summer dresses that will go seamlessly in the fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We live for a good summer dress. Flowers ! The ruffles! The bearings! The swinging silhouettes! The fun colors! Were always sad to say goodbye when fall comes. But maybe we said goodbye a little too early.

There are some fabulous summer dresses that can be worn in the fall as well. A change of shoes, a pair of socks or tights and maybe a light jacket could make all the difference. Want to discover dresses that can span the seasons? We’ve got 21 ideas for you below, all available for purchase right now!

Mini dresses

1.ThisZESICA short dress has a summery silhouette but a suitable fall print that will deserve so many compliments!

2.We clicked so fast when we saw this EQUICK dress. The mesh hem detail and ruffle sleeves are such an eye-catching pair!

3. The puffed sleeves and square neckline of thisExlura mini dress make it a great multi-season choice!

4. This level dress KIRUNDO comes in so many fantastic colors!

5.The leopard print works all year round, especially when it comes in the form of this V-neckECOWISH dress!

6.This mesh ruffleR. Vivimos dress is so summery and light in itself, but you can also imagine it on a fitted turtleneck top with heeled ankle boots!

7.Dress a little? Discover this velvetevening dress GUBERRY!

Midi dresses

8.Simple and comfortable, thisdress MEROKEETY can be a go-to choice for all types of days and occasions!

9.If you like the oversized shirt look, you’ll love this chicMEOMUA shirt dress!

ten.Flowers in the fall? Most definitely when you have that belt to tieSHIBEVER dress in your wardrobe!

11.This buttonholeAngashion dress has obviously won our hearts with its pretty patch pockets!

12.infinitely versatile, thisSUPESU slip dress can be worn in countless ways!

13.This longerNaggoo t-shirt dress is an awesome way to make tie-dye work even after summer is over!

14.This puffed sleeveR. Vivimos dress is one of our favorites this year. We just want to wear it everyday!

Long dresses

15.Upcoming weddings, beware, because this long dress KIOOYI will make you the queen of the photo booth!

16.ThisGeorgette dress Goodthreads is an Amazon exclusive, you can dress dressy or casual!

17.This effortlesslyGRECERELLE dress is a mega-cozy find that’s just as stylish!

18. Whether it’s for a summer dinner or a fall stroll through a farmers market, you’ll turn heads in this moody floral motif milumia dress!

19.If you love everything oversized, don’t miss this popularYES NO max!

20.A gray floral piece like thisZESICA dress perfectly combines a summer print with a fall color palette!

21.That cold shoulderSTYLEWORD dress is an elevated approach to style without any extra effort on your part!

