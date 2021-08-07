Boohoo’s Stunning 11 Floral Mini Dress That Saved My Summer

Is there anything worse than a heat wave that comes along and finds you have absolutely nothing to wear?

The recent wave of sunshine left me stumped when it came to what to wear, especially since I had just spent months shopping for winter clothes because it was frozen.

I rummaged up and down my wardrobe to find an outfit I could wear during the day that wouldn’t let me boil in hot weather, to no avail.

READ MORE:I tried on the winning New Looks 30 gingham dress and I’ll never need another

So I started my clothes search online – where I came across the dress that saved my summer.

I’m pretty picky when it comes to dresses if I’m being honest – I’m usually more of a leggings and a sweater girl then when I’m out of my depth in the summer.

However, Boohoo came to my rescue this time around with his Straight dress with floral print and off the shoulders.

The dress, which is typically 15 years old but is currently on sale for 11, features a bright floral print, a bardot neckline, straight-style long sleeves with a thin belt.

After a recent hit with a stunning midi dress by Boohoo , I quickly ordered the dress and it arrived promptly the next day.

According to the product description, the dress is made of a woven fabric which I wasn’t too sure about, but the material was soft, light and comfortable once I tried it on so I definitely have it put in the pros column.

From the first glance I was sold on this dress and it only got better.







(Image: Echo of Liverpool)



The fit of the dress was slightly looser than I expected and it was great knowing I had that extra wiggle room.

The material was nice to the touch and didn’t itch or snag which you definitely don’t need in the summer, thank you very much.

The Bardot neckline paired with the long sleeves is what really sealed the deal. The dress belt offers the perfect opportunity to tighten your waist – or give yourself some leeway.

The sleeves of the dress also lifted a tremendous weight off my shoulders. I’m someone who really can’t stand his arms and the more they are covered, the better, personally. But in the summer it’s hard to find beautiful clothes that not only fit well, are breathable and also cover my arms.

boohoos Shift dress with floral print and off the shoulders ticked all the right boxes for me, but the innings were a definite bonus.

I tried on the dress with sandals and sneakers to see what would work – the answer is both! I would definitely wear it for a casual day in the garden or for a drink with friends.

boohoos Shift dress with floral print and off the shoulders is currently on sale for 11, up from 15.

You can order the dress online here .

To have the best stories straight to your inbox by subscribing to one of our free newsletters