Chrissy Teigen wears chic cutout dress while walking with John Legend on romantic night out

She has largely stayed away from the public after suffering an online bullying scandal earlier this year.

But Chrissy Teigen was ready for a date as she strolled hand-in-hand with husband John Legend at Martha’s Vineyard on Friday night.

The 35-year-old social media scholar wore a chic cutout dress to a party in the Edgartown area after publicly admitting she would “never get involved in anyone’s bullshit again” as a result of the public fallout.

Scroll down for video

Outside: Chrissy Teigen was ready for date night as she strolled hand-in-hand with husband John Legend at Martha’s Vineyard on Friday night

Chrissy modeled a gorgeous black halter top attached to a matching pleated skirt with thick gold hoops.

She tied her long brown hair in braids and showed off her flawless complexion with shimmering eyeshadow and bold eyebrows.

Legend, 42, caught a nautical vibe by wearing a ribbed white polo shirt with a blue collar, white pants and matching loafers.

They bought after-dinner ice cream as they toured the city ahead of Barack Obama’s big birthday party, where they will drink and dine with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Don Cheadle and John Kerry.

In the wake: The 35-year-old social media scholar sported a chic cutout dress at a party in the Edgartown area after publicly admitting she would “never get involved in anyone’s bullshit again “after the public fallout

Sweet treat: They bought some ice cream after dinner as they toured the city ahead of Barack Obama’s big birthday party where they will drink and dine with Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Don Cheadle and John Kerry

Teigen has been the target of backlash since her abusive tweets originally created in 2011 resurfaced online, including one that urged 16-year-old Courtney Stodden to take her own life.

Stodden recently claimed that Teigen has yet to personally apologize for his actions, but Chrissy said TMZWednesday that she “contacted” Stodden by text.

In the same interview, Chrissy was asked about Addison Rae’s reaction to introducing himself to Donald Trump in a UFC fight, to which she replied, “I decided that I would never get involved in anyone’s bullshit again. “

Lindsay Lohan was also the subject of an insensitive article by Teigen, in which a tweet from January 2011 read, “Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees Emma Stone.”

Troubled moment: Teigen recently noted how it “feels so weird to pretend nothing happened” when she feels like “all the shit in real life,” explaining how she misses connection with his fans

Old tweets from 2013 also resurfaced in which she described nine-year-old Oscar nominee Wallis as “arrogant” and called Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, then 21, “wh * ** “.

Michael Costello has accused Chrissy and her stylist, Monica Rose, of blacklisting him from the industry which spawned his own suicidal ideation as the couple went out of their way to threaten the people and brands they wanted. ‘they were in some form associated with me, they wouldn’t work with any of them.

Cameroonian singer Dencia has claimed Chrissy twice pushed her to the 2016 Grammy Awards after allegedly believing that the singer’s assistant recorded it on her phone.

Chrissy tried to right a few of her wrongs by apologizing to Medium in June. It was the first time she had spoken since taking a social media hiatus following the revelation of a slew of bullying allegations.

‘Hi everyone. It has been a VERY humiliating few weeks, ”she wrote. ‘I know I’ve been silent, and God knows you don’t wanna hear from me, but I want you to know I’m sitting in a hole of deserved global punishment, the ultimate “sit here and think about what you did. “

She added: “Not a day, not a single moment has passed that I haven’t felt the overwhelming weight of regret for the things I have said in the past.”