Fashion
Create a wedding dress with an Inuvialuit touch
When Erica Donovan unpacked her wedding dress, she gasped.
Donovan is an Inuvialuk artist from Tuktoyaktuk. She got married her two-year-old partner, Kelly Donovan, on the shores of the Arctic Ocean for the long weekend, surrounded by the community’s signature pingos.
To commemorate the day, Donovan wore a dress inspired by the traditional design of an Inuvialuit atikluk, with an arctic fox fur collar, white sequin patterns and a fringed bottom.
The dress was hand-sewn and designed by Donovan’s cousin and fellow artist, Christina King, also known by her Inuvialuit name, Taalrumiq and shipped from Taalrumiq’s home in Prince George, BC to Donovan in Tuktoyaktuk.
“My partner and I were like… whoa,” said Donovan, who sells pearl earrings under the brand. She was a free spirit, to see the dress for the first time.
“[My partner] was actually the first to see him, and when I walked out he just said, ‘Wow, tell your cousin thank you. You are the most beautiful bride that will ever be. ‘”
Donovan said being able to celebrate the occasion by wearing a dress that reflected his Inuvialuit heritage “was everything.”
“I respect my culture and let go of all dominant ideas about what a marriage should be,” she continued.
“I wanted a traditional approach to this wedding, and I felt with the help of my cousin… I was able to do it.
Family inspiration
For designer and seamstress Taalrumiq, the experience was just as special.
She cried, she said, seeing the wedding photos.
“Seeing the happy couple getting married on the shores of the Arctic Ocean… the beautiful pingo landscape as a backdrop and surrounded by family and friends, it all came together so well,” Taalrumiq said.
Taalrumiq’s artwork focuses on clothing and design and she serves as a mentor for the Strong People, Strong Communities mural project. A weeklong celebration of the project, with workshops and painting sessions, will take place in Yellowknife next week.
The artist said his Inuvialuit heritage was his driving force.
“I like to bring a touch of modernity to it,” Taalrumiq explained. “The people who wear my clothes, I hope they feel beautiful and strong like our ancestors, that they feel empowered and proud to be Inuvialuit, proud to be aboriginal.
Although she has done atikluks before, Taalrumiq said Donovan’s wedding dress was her biggest undertaking yet.
She drew inspiration from family members to help her meet the challenge.
“While I was creating the play, I was just thinking about our childhood,” Taalrumiq said.
“I thought of our naanak, Alice Cockney-Gruben. She was an excellent seamstress. She prepared a whole wedding party of dresses for our aunt and uncle’s wedding, and she was known to make a full parka in one evening. It’s a lot to live with.
“I also thought of Erica, me and our cousins. We all grew up playing Barbie dolls together. We used to try on our aunts’ dresses and heels to feel glamorous. I was thinking about all of this, all the time we were in our naanak’s sewing room, the distinct scent of skins and furs… and how inspiring it was to see Erica herself become what she is supposed to be as a modern Inuvialuit woman and artist.
“I put all of that, all of these positive thoughts and love, into every stitch.”
“We are descended from the survivors”
Taalrumiq dubbed the dress an “arctic confection”. The design and fabric are intended to mimic the Nordic landscape. thethe white organdy fabric and sequins, sewn to the chest in a traditional Inuvialuit V-shape, resemble glistening snow.
Taalrumiq hopes others find inspiration to create their own designs and “be proud of who they are as an Inuvialuit.”
“We are descended from survivors. We are supposed to be here, ”she said.
“I encourage everyone to be who they are as an Inuvialuit, to truly own them, and I hope everyone is thriving and doing well.
