Clouds stay clear of Trent Bridge on a day of bland, sweet pleasures | England v India 2021

The predicted it was going to rain. Insisted, in fact, with the stubborn assurance of the friend who tells you that the last train does not leave definitively until midnight. On Matchday 3, he confidently predicted conditions that would keep the players in their locker rooms for most of the day. In the morning, he revised his estimate to a major downpour at lunchtime.

In the early afternoon, as the sun shone around Trent Bridge, the satellite’s radar charts maintained that it was in fact bombarding West Bridgford, like Donald Trump in front of the biggest inauguration crowd EVER !!!

No weather app was going to light up the crowds in Nottingham. They had come here by the thousands, dressed in their Indian shirts, their foursome costume purchases to get one for free. There was a time when English cricket fans, most of whom were serious enough about meteorology to graduate from a minor college, prayed for rain. But nobody wanted that here. We’ve all missed a lot of it already.

It was possible that a late shower, say 5 pm, would allow rugby fans to sneak into the pub and watch the Lions game; when England’s first two wickets fell early it looked like they might get the chance anyway. For anyone who missed the England tour to India earlier this year, there has been a lot of repetition about this test, especially the feeling that they are a team on the verge of dysfunction.

In fact, England’s second innings threatened to be a lazy cut-and-paste of the first; you could almost hear the targeted algorithm bragging: if you liked this, you will love this! Top order failed, the captain staged resistance and fellow Yorkshire Jonny Bairstow stuck around for one more run than he managed on Wednesday. We’re going to run out of metaphors for Joe Root as Under-Stem Captain soon. Until then, his century was the equivalent of the comic book hero grabbing a plummeting elevator and holding it, the cable between his teeth, until everyone was safe.

Jonny Bairstow and fellow Yorkshire mate Joe Root have tried to give Trent Bridge fans something to celebrate. Photograph: Paul Childs / Action Images / Reuters

It has been tempting to give in to anger at England hitters this week, and the scrutiny will fall ruthlessly on the young contenders. Zak Crawley is always flattering to cheat. Nothing about Dan Lawrence’s appearance was flattering, either at the crease or on the pitch. Dom Sluggardly Sibley almost caused two outings before his departure, his three and a third hours on the crease giving 28 points. Rory Burns walked off the pitch with his eyes fixed on the big screen replay, which is the drummer’s sign language because there’s nothing I could have done about it, honestly.

But a weekend at Trent Bridge was neither the time nor the place to get excited. How could anyone get angry in a place that has a fried chicken stand called Leg Before Filet? Why would anyone waste time with negative emotions when a team of hairy XL sized cheerleaders signal a limit Joe Root with pink pom poms? Who wouldn’t smile at the sight of the flags of India and England hanging side by side on a balcony in Radcliffe Road?

In the mild temperatures, the ground hummed with good will. Hawaiian shirts, a summer 21 men’s fashion trend that we can all surely support, were in effect. In the Fox Road booth, monks, nuns and Templars joined in the voices, to bellow their love for Roooooooooot. From the stand opposite, Bumrah’s army responded.

The little things tug at the heart. It’s amazing, in this tiring and emotional stage of the Covid hangover, which can make your throat lump. A child lovingly looking at his ice cream. A phalanx of canoes gliding downstream on the river. A dozen beer barrels stacked tenderly in the back of the Trent Bridge Inn.

Cricket, meanwhile, delivered a rich menu throughout the day, from Emotional Roots Hundred to another Sam Curran cameo, from the effervescent sendings of Mohammed Siraj to the trademark Yorkers of Jasprit Bumrah. There will surely be a lot more to enjoy from the Indian fast pitcher this series, but four for 46 and five for 64 is not a bad place to start.

Most spectators would have been content with that from a fourth day of play. They got a bonus: Stuart Broad, back in his Karate Kid blindfold, opening with a tantalizing spell and a KL Rahuls wicket. In the last hour, a single gray cloud finally slid over his head: it wasn’t even enough for the referees to reach the light meters. Nice try, weather. You lost.