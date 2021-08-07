Best Instagram Fashion of the Week: Tracee Ellis Ross, Justin Bieber, and more.





It’s Lions season, and you know what that means? People want to be seen! Take Tracee Ellis Ross, for example. She has a long-standing love affair with dramatic figures and stunning fashion, and this week was no exception. The actor took to Instagram to post an image of herself in head-to-toe turquoise feathers, courtesy of Daniel Lees Bottega Veneta and stylist Karla Welch. Her cheeky caption read, Thanks for making this fantastic feathery fit for me !!! I HEART FASHION! I REALLY HAVE FASHION GIFTS !! Billie Eilish is also having a good time. Earlier this week, she posted some photos from the Spotify release party for her album, Happier than ever, captioning the most perfect night. She was wearing tiny dark glasses, latex pants with so many suspenders it almost looked like fringes, and a silky brown corset from Meow. Marc Jacobs and Devon Lee Carlson have teamed up to create a Y2K-inspired capsule collection of vividly colored tank tops, t-shirts and mini bags. Who better to promote the line than teenage dream Olivia Rodrigo, who wore the colorful baby t-shirt in an Instagram post-it could have been ripped straight from an early video game. And then there are the vacation looks. Dua Lipa vacationed in Albania, but that doesn’t mean she took a break from posting fit photos. Recently, she wore a black strappy top from ANDREDAMO, a matching black skirt, shocking purple The Attico heels and a gold Aureum anklet. As they roam some vineyards, Biebers vacation outfits have been more understated but no less chic. Hailey Bieber wore a t-shirt as a dress with chunky Bottega Veneta boots, a bucket hat and a small shoulder bag. Justin wore a large flannel shirt with Drew House shorts, a Omnis Studio Necklace, white sneakers and a baseball cap inside out. Trendy, but comfortable enough to withstand sitting in a car for hours. Take notes of all three for your next vacation. Below, check out the best fashion Instagrams of the week.

