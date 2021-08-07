Queen Letizia looks so chic in a nautical stripe maxi dress in Palma



















August 07, 2021 – 5:08 PM BST



Hollie brotherton Queen Letizia wore the Maria de la Orden Capri dress for a visit to Palma. Shop for the look and similar styles with these must-have navy striped dresses.

Queen letizia always succeeds in style stakes and Saturday was no exception. The monarch looked amazing in a striped midi dress paired with a woven clutch and matching sandals while visiting Palma. The royal was accompanied by her husband, King Felipe VI of Spain, and their teenage daughters, Princess Leonor, 15, and Infanta Sofía, 14. They congratulated the sailor Joan Cardona, who won the first Olympic medal of the RCNPalma in 73 years of history. . RELATED: Queen Letizia’s Airy Cinched Waist Dress Looks Gorgeous Queen Letizia carrying Maria de la Orden to Palma Choosing a very appropriate nautical theme, the Capri de Letizia dress by Maria de la Orden features blue and white stripes, a belted waist and a ruffled skirt. It is said to be inspired by the Italian summers on the Isle of Capri and is designed to be a permanent piece in your summer wardrobe. You’ll find the maxi dress available online for £ 150, in sizes SL, or shop for alternative styles available below. Capri dress, £ 150, Maria De La Orden BUY NOW Yumi’s light striped maxi dress is a must-have for any stay. It features a bardot neckline with ruffle details and cross back straps. Bardot Yumi Striped Ruffle Maxi Dress, £ 60, John lewis BUY NOW Priced at £ 16.99, Shein’s belted striped midi is an affordable take on Riviera chic style. Ruffle Hem Belted Striped Dress, £ 16.99, Shein BUY NOW Take inspiration from Sofia and pair this amazing LoveShackFancy dress with a woven clutch. The flowing, romantic silhouette and the striped pattern are perfect for your next vacation. LoveShackFancy Story long dress, £ 466.21, Net to wear BUY NOW MORE: 15 Breton tops to channel Parisian chic this summer The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

