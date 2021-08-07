Gregg Popovich finally defeated his Olympic demons

Every now and then Gregg Popovich, the coach of the United States national basketball team who won a gold medal last night at the Tokyo Olympics with a victory of 8,782, as close as it gets. to appear, on France, suggests a mad poet howling from a windy hill.

Gray beard all the time and much of the splenic part, Pop, as he calls him in the basketball world, is rarely happy with his team’s performances, with questions from the media or, since Trump’s arrival, with l soul of America in general. . His improvised comments on the former president (see coward without soul, deranged idiot, to trick, among others) and his continued criticism of conservative causes such as revision of the electoral law have earned him supporters on the left and a myriad of critics on the right, who see him as a cranky avatar of an all too awake league. LeBron James is in charge of shutting up and dribbling, Pop shutting up and schematizing the games.

However, many who do not know Popovich have no idea that he is an outright military man, an Air Force Academy graduate who served for five years as an intelligence officer and has already considered a career with the CIA. In this regard, he is a version of the late John McCain, whose bravery and courage as a prisoner of war was taunted by a rebel with sore feet.

There are many sides to Pop, famous for his oenophile and well-read conversationalist with a wicked sense of humor. But among the subjects least likely to stoke the sun that resides deep within man at least before this weekend is the Olympics, his personal pet peeve. Half a century ago, Popovich was devastated when he was excluded from the 1972 Olympic squad: his tough and disciplined style of play was not enough to earn him a spot on the doomed U.S. team that lost a controversial gold medal match to the Soviets. Union. Decades later, he was the assistant coach of two randomly formed national teams, one which finished sixth at the 2002 FIBA ​​World Championships and the 2004 US Olympic team which won only a medal of bronze in Athens and a lot of enmity from an American audience who still believed that the United States could snap their fingers and win gold because all other nations continued to dribble the ball. Throughout these Athens Games, it was Popovich who had to explain, to the best of his ability, some of the personal decisions made by Larry Brown, one of his mentors. The loyal soldier that he was, he did. Popovich that he was, he hated it.

The consensus had given Pop the reins of the national team for the 2008 Games in Beijing, by which time he had won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs (he would win one more in 2014) and was widely regarded as one of the greatest professional trainers. in history. But in his job interview, Popovich, as usual, was far too negative to tell the truth rather than delivering comfortable homilies and soft assurances to suit USA Basketball director Jerry Colangelo. Additionally, Popovich and Colangelo, longtime owner and executive of the Phoenix Suns, have gone through countless adversarial battles over the years. (If you’ve fought with Popovich, there’s a good chance it was antagonistic.)

So the job instead went to Dukes Mike Krzyzewski, a graduate of the United States Military Academy. Coach K was ideal for the role of the Happy Warrior and orchestrated several patriotic PR endeavors in the basketball world. The first person Krzyzewski invited to speak to the team was Scotty Smiley, an army captain who had earned a Purple Heart after losing his eyesight to shrapnel from a car bomb in Iraq. Coach K did a magnificent job, winning that gold in 2008 with what would come to be known as the Redeem Team, relying on a Kobe Bryant at the peak of his powers and ever-rising superstars such as LeBron and Dwyane. Wade.

Surprising to some, Coach K stayed in 2012 and 2016, winning two more gold medals. Popovich watched, bubbling but saying nothing, privately wondering if Krzyzewski’s appointment had been for life. When the call to take over the national team came in 2015, only after Krzyzewski announced that the Rio 2016 Games would be his last, some were surprised that Popovich had accepted the job. But not those who know him. That’s what loyal soldiers do.

Instead of Kobe and LeBron, however, Popovich had a league on the move, a shortage of superstars due to injuries and other factors, the Games ravaged by a pandemic, and a conservative branch of viewers who had decided to declare certain sports. and some athletes who were not American enough because they spoke out on social issues. As always, the NBA, dominated by speaking black players and now represented by an angry white man who hates Trump for his lack of discipline, selfishness and a dozen other things was on this list. Additionally, Pops’ bad mood had alienated so many reporters over the years that the national team’s first stumbles in pre-Olympic exhibition matches against Nigeria and Australia and a loss to France in the Olympic opening teams made the season open to the man who had so often referred questions to his interlocutors. Gregg Popovich must take responsibility for the underperforming US basketball team, estimated the Los Angeles Times, and United States today weighed with and even stronger Evaluation: It’s time to face the facts, NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich stinks of Olympic basketball.

Except he doesn’t, and as usual, events have a knack for overshadowing opinions. Popovich has made constant adjustments during these Games, dropping a large squad in favor of a three-guard roster; focus on defense and bench weaker defenders such as super scorer Damian Lillard in late game situations; hand the ball over to bloodless star Kevin Durant whenever possible; and, as always, bristling with any criticism of his players, choosing to blame himself.

Thus at the press conference which followed this gold medal against France, he recognized in the typical popovitche manner Colangelo, the man who did not entrust him with the post and who bows out of the director, and singled out a somewhat obscure play (Draymond Green hitting a French free throw from the rim, which is legal in international basketball) as one of the keys to the game. the cantankerous Air Force said he was totally frozen and scared to death as the out-of-body experience swept over him. It’s a shame that part of America is sorry to see him there.