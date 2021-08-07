Lil Baby opens up about Paris Fashion Week arrest

In July #LilBaby Detained by authorities during attendance # Fashion week..In a recent interview, he took the time to face the situation @icebox..

Discussing the situation, Lil Baby says she had time to think about what had happened. He says: Trapped like Thursday night, there was a show on Saturday. He continued. “If you don’t go out on Friday, you will go out on Monday. I’m not trying to miss the Saturday show.

After receiving a phone call or text asking him if he was okay, he emphatically insisted he was not. “I’m like ‘I know you’. I see I’m going to jail. They like ‘how are you?’ Like nah n *** a, I’m no good! Lil Baby continued. I went to jail several times, right? But they speak English. It’s like I’m going to jail for the first time and I’m like a kid. “

He also explains how the incident gave him a different perspective on his rap career. The whole experience in Paris showed that I was able to grow up abroad, he said. “I’m not saying that I won’t go to jail for breaking the law, but so that the police know who I am.”

As previously stated, according to reports from French outlets The ParisianParis police appear to have arrested James, Baby and another man at around 4:50 p.m. on 33rd Avenue Montagne. The area is known for its luxury boutiques such as Maison Margiela, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy.

Police reportedly checked the man after snorting marijuana in the car. While looking for a car, a stoner reportedly found around 20 grams of cannabis in the cabin of the car. James has not been arrested in this case. However, the baby and the other man were apparently detained by the drug transport officer.