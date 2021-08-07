Fashion
18 celebrity designers refused to dress
“I am not my body. I am a whole person.” Gabourey Sidibé
Like the fairy godmother of Cinderella, teams of designers and stylists transform the celebrities who walk the red carpet into the most glamorous versions of themselves. Most of the time, the outfits they wear on the red carpet are loaned to them by the designers who created them.
But not all celebrities are treated the same. Like the mean mother-in-law, some designers refuse to dress certain celebrities, and more often than not, it’s because they don’t fit “sample sizes.” However, these celebrities often call these designers and rightly so!
Here are 18 times celebrities have challenged designers who refused to dress them:
1.
When Beyonc received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 CFDA Awards, she said high-end labels refused to dress Destiny’s Child early in their careers because they “didn’t really want to dress four black, country and chubby girls. “.
2.
Gabourey Sidibe bought her own dress from Torrid for her first big red carpet event in Cannes because the designers decided she was “too fat” for them to dress.
3.
In 2020, Jonah Hill pointed out that it was difficult for him to develop a personal sense of style because “clothes are not made for overweight people to have style.”
4.
Many designers refused to dress Bebe Rexha for the 2019 Grammy Awards because she didn’t fit a runway size, so in an Instagram video she said: “If a size 6/8 is ‘too big’ … so I don’t ‘I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses. “
5.
While preparing for the premiere of ghost hunters (2016), Leslie Jones tweeted, “It’s so funny that there are no designers who want to help me … Hmm, that will change, and I remember everything.
6.
Even after being voted “World’s Sexiest Woman” by Esquire in 2012, “not a single designer in town” would have loaned Christina Hendricks a dress. She said, “They only lend a size 0 or 2.”
7.
After several designer labels refused Rachel Bloom’s dress request, she bought her own Gucci dress and wore it to the 2017 Emmy Awards.
8.
In a 2019 essay for the Guardian, Jane Seymour wrote that after being a glamor icon and “unofficial muse” in the ’80s and’ 90s, “not every designer today will dress someone [her] age.”
9.
Melissa McCarthy asked five or six top designers to make her a dress for the 2012 Oscars, but has always been refuse, so two years later she launched her own plus size clothing line.
ten.
In 2011, Jennifer Hudson called out designers who only wanted to dress her after you lost weight and said that “a lot of other opportunities open up when you’re on the other side.”
11.
On the red carpet of the 2012 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Octavia Spencer informed reporters that “No creators are coming. [her]”for the next Golden Globes because she’s” just a chubby little girl. “
12.
In a cover photo shoot following her weight loss in 2016, Khlo Kardashian pointed out that she “would never have options for clothes” in photoshoots before.
13.
Bryce Dallas Howard went to a department store and bought her own dress for the 2016 Golden Globes because she likes “to have a lot of options for a size 6 rather than maybe an option.”
14.
Ashley Graham has let it be known that she couldn’t attend the 2016 Met Gala because she “couldn’t get a designer to dress [her]. “
15.
On TwitterAmber Riley pointed out that due to the limited options available, she was at risk of seeing other plus-size celebrities “in the same shit” on the red carpet.
16.
Tom Ford refused to dress Hayden Panettiere for the 2014 Golden Globes because he was only dressing one actor for the event, so she bought her own Tom Ford dress.
17.
After “Bodak Yellow” got big, applications from Cardi B’s stylist were turned down “by both high-end designers and Instagram stores” because she was “not the It girl”, but Cardi said she doesn’t take it personally.
18.
And finally, before the 2019 Emmy Awards, Aidy Bryant tweeted that having cool clothes as a plus size person “seems like a pretty basic request.”
Daily BuzzFeed
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
Sources
2/ https://www.buzzfeed.com/kristenharris1/celebrities-called-out-designers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]