18 celebrity designers refused to dress





“I am not my body. I am a whole person.” Gabourey Sidibé Like the fairy godmother of Cinderella, teams of designers and stylists transform the celebrities who walk the red carpet into the most glamorous versions of themselves. Most of the time, the outfits they wear on the red carpet are loaned to them by the designers who created them. But not all celebrities are treated the same. Like the mean mother-in-law, some designers refuse to dress certain celebrities, and more often than not, it’s because they don’t fit “sample sizes.” However, these celebrities often call these designers and rightly so! Here are 18 times celebrities have challenged designers who refused to dress them: 1. When Beyonc received the Fashion Icon Award at the 2016 CFDA Awards, she said high-end labels refused to dress Destiny’s Child early in their careers because they “didn’t really want to dress four black, country and chubby girls. “. Kirby Lee / WireImage / Via Getty

Since they couldn’t afford their own designer outfits yet, Beyoncé’s mother and uncle made all of the group’s costumes from scratch. She noted, “[They put]so much passion and love in every little detail. When I wore these clothes I felt like Khaleesi. I had extra armor. It was so much deeper than any brand name. “ 2. Gabourey Sidibe bought her own dress from Torrid for her first big red carpet event in Cannes because the designers decided she was “too fat” for them to dress. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

She said Vogue teens, “Even though we are moving towards more visibility for people of plus size, there is a lot [of] repel. It is therefore important to keep fighting [and] stay visible until the conversation changes and [it] no longer concerns our bodies because I am not my body. I am a whole person. “ 3. In 2020, Jonah Hill pointed out that it was difficult for him to develop a personal sense of style because “clothes are not made for overweight people to have style.” Brian Dowling / Getty Images

He said GQ, “For me that was a big turning point in realizing: okay, be yourself. You don’t have to be what you don’t want to be. And if you’re really into fashion, then you should be, don’t push that away. Lean over it. “ 4. Many designers refused to dress Bebe Rexha for the 2019 Grammy Awards because she didn’t fit a runway size, so in an Instagram video she said: “If a size 6/8 is ‘too big’ … so I don’t ‘I don’t wanna wear your fucking dresses. “ Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She captioned the video, “My size 8 ass always goes to the Grammys.” After her publication, many prominent designers contacted the Grammy nominee, and she attended the event in a Monsoori ruffle dress. 5. While preparing for the premiere of ghost hunters (2016), Leslie Jones tweeted, “It’s so funny that there are no designers who want to help me … Hmm, that will change, and I remember everything. Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

In response, designer Christian Siriano intervened. On Twitter he noted, “It shouldn’t be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they aren’t the sample size.” However, Leslie added, “Hmm, what a difference a tweet makes … Shall I name the designers who didn’t pay attention to it? Go all out. You won’t get my love later. 6. Even after being voted “World’s Sexiest Woman” by Esquire in 2012, “not a single designer in town” would have loaned Christina Hendricks a dress. She said, “They only lend a size 0 or 2.” Dave Hogan / Getty Images

She told the Daily check-in, “So I always fight for someone to give me a hell of a dress!” 7. After several designer labels refused Rachel Bloom’s dress request, she bought her own Gucci dress and wore it to the 2017 Emmy Awards. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She said E!, “I once said in an interview, ‘Oh, sometimes it’s hard for places to lend me dresses because I don’t, like, a size 0’, but also, I can afford it, so, it’s OK.” 8. In a 2019 essay for the Guardian, Jane Seymour wrote that after being a glamor icon and “unofficial muse” in the ’80s and’ 90s, “not every designer today will dress someone [her] age.” Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Via Getty

She continued, “I don’t care if wearing clothes again is okay or not if I feel the dress and the occasion, and if it suits me, then I’ll wear it again.” 9. Melissa McCarthy asked five or six top designers to make her a dress for the 2012 Oscars, but has always been refuse, so two years later she launched her own plus size clothing line. Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Via Getty

Clothing design isn’t too far out of the field for Melissa, who studied clothing and textiles in college. She before designed her own dress for the 2011 Emmy Awards with the help of her friend, Daniella Pearl, who also collaborated with her on the fashion line. ten. In 2011, Jennifer Hudson called out designers who only wanted to dress her after you lost weight and said that “a lot of other opportunities open up when you’re on the other side.” Dimitrios Kambouris / Via Getty

She told the Daily mail, “I had no idea what I was missing. It’s like a whole different world. Suddenly every designer wants to dress you up. ‘I mean, wow!” 11. On the red carpet of the 2012 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Octavia Spencer informed reporters that “No creators are coming. [her]”for the next Golden Globes because she’s” just a chubby little girl. “ Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She noted, “It’s hard for me to find a dress to wear for something like this! It’s a lot of pressure, I’ll tell you.” However, she won the award for Best Supporting Actress while wearing a custom Tadashi Shoji dress, and people loved the look so much that the designer added it to his spring collection. 12. In a cover photo shoot following her weight loss in 2016, Khlo Kardashian pointed out that she “would never have options for clothes” in photoshoots before. Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She said Harper’s Bazaar, “There would always be this attention on Kourtney and Kim, but I was too busy to [stylists] or they had nothing in my size. “ 13. Bryce Dallas Howard went to a department store and bought her own dress for the 2016 Golden Globes because she likes “to have a lot of options for a size 6 rather than maybe an option.” Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She said E !, “I just picked it up from Neiman this week.” 14. Ashley Graham has let it be known that she couldn’t attend the 2016 Met Gala because she “couldn’t get a designer to dress [her]. “ Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

She told the To cut, “You can’t just show up in jeans and a T-shirt. 15. On TwitterAmber Riley pointed out that due to the limited options available, she was at risk of seeing other plus-size celebrities “in the same shit” on the red carpet. Jesse Grant / Via Getty

“We cannot win,” she added. 16. Tom Ford refused to dress Hayden Panettiere for the 2014 Golden Globes because he was only dressing one actor for the event, so she bought her own Tom Ford dress. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty

She said People, “It’s like buying a work of art.” Despite the criticism she faced, Tom Ford sent her flowers and a sweet note approving her decision. 17. After “Bodak Yellow” got big, applications from Cardi B’s stylist were turned down “by both high-end designers and Instagram stores” because she was “not the It girl”, but Cardi said she doesn’t take it personally. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She said Vogue teens, “I’m not going to turn down an opportunity because they don’t want to let me in, or they just don’t like me in their clothes, period.” 18. And finally, before the 2019 Emmy Awards, Aidy Bryant tweeted that having cool clothes as a plus size person “seems like a pretty basic request.” Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Via Getty

In response, Eloquii outfitted her for a custom dress. She said People, "I think it's a different experience for tall women in movies and on TV to get clothes for events. It's not as welcoming for us to have cool clothes that are, like, equal in glamor, in style to who I am I'm going to say petite costars can wear. … So having that experience where they approached me and it's not us begging them and they've been like, let's make this special.It's been very glamorous to me in a way that I maybe haven't experienced before.

