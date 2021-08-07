Fashion
Patty Mills has led baby boomers to Olympic bronze for four decades | Tokyo Olympics 2020
Time comes, comes Patrick Sammy James Mills.
But really, who else? Tokyo 2020 Australian co-flag bearer, a basketball player who made his Olympic debut in 2008 as a teenager and achieved the highest average score at the London 2012 Olympics. A development product of the ‘Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) who gave blood, sweat and tears for his country for over a decade and won the NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. The Face of Basketball- Australian ball.
But also Patty Mills who thought she made the save that would win Australia the bronze medal against Spain in Rio 2016, only to see it dubiously called a foul. The player who had to live with the disappointment of this foul and the loss of a point that resulted from it for five years, until Saturday night.
In Australia’s fifth men’s bronze medal match in Olympic history, the nation having never won an Olympic medal in men’s basketball, Mills succeeded. His line of statistics at the Saitama Super Arena against Slovenia 42 points, nine assists and three rebounds was his best performance for the national team. It was also one of the greatest individual efforts in Australian basketball history.
