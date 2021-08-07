Patty Mills has led baby boomers to Olympic bronze for four decades | Tokyo Olympics 2020

Time comes, comes Patrick Sammy James Mills.

But really, who else? Tokyo 2020 Australian co-flag bearer, a basketball player who made his Olympic debut in 2008 as a teenager and achieved the highest average score at the London 2012 Olympics. A development product of the ‘Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) who gave blood, sweat and tears for his country for over a decade and won the NBA Finals with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. The Face of Basketball- Australian ball.

But also Patty Mills who thought she made the save that would win Australia the bronze medal against Spain in Rio 2016, only to see it dubiously called a foul. The player who had to live with the disappointment of this foul and the loss of a point that resulted from it for five years, until Saturday night.

In Australia’s fifth men’s bronze medal match in Olympic history, the nation having never won an Olympic medal in men’s basketball, Mills succeeded. His line of statistics at the Saitama Super Arena against Slovenia 42 points, nine assists and three rebounds was his best performance for the national team. It was also one of the greatest individual efforts in Australian basketball history.

Facing a difficult opponent, Mills put the Australian team on the back. The other baby boomers were impressive Matisse Thybulle was the star of these Games for Australia, while Joe Ingles contributed 16 points. But no one approached Mills.

He was practically unplayable. One minute he was hitting threes at long range, the next was dancing towards the basket like a whirling dervish. He knew when to move the ball and when to hold it. He was both the conductor and the star violinist. It was Mills at his best. He helped Australia win every quarter, playing just under 38 of the 40 minutes. The final score, 107-93, against a Slovenian team which had lost only one point against France in the semi-final, testified to the relentless energy of Mills.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of this victory for baby boomers. Since the 1980s, every generation of Australian basketball players has been trained in the AISs residential program in Canberra. The young men and women arrive in their early teens and leave as quality players who value the minutes of the national team above all else. For the women, the Opals, this treadmill of talent has led to medals, many of them. The team won three Olympic silver medals and two bronze medals, as well as five medals at the Fiba World Cup (including gold in 2006).

The Boomers, despite having a handful of elite players in each generation, had never won a medal in international basketball. Five losses in the Olympic semi-finals, four in Olympic bronze medal matches and one in World Cup bronze medal match. Until Saturday night.

The exhilaration and emotion after the final siren said it all. Much like the tears of Andrew Gaze, a baby boomer legend, in a home TV interview. For more than four decades, Australian male basketball players have struggled for this moment. They have always been short. Not this time. That’s the fucking standard now, Mills shouted in the post-game group with his teammates.

The medal is a fitting farewell for a golden generation of Australian basketball players. It came a year too late for Andrew Bogut, who retired after the Games were postponed to 2020. And Aron Baynes, the team’s powerful center, was missing due to an injury suffered earlier. in the tournament. But for Mills, Matthew Dellavedova and Ingles among the best players Australia have ever produced, their time has come. All are over 30 years old; they are unlikely to return together for another Olympics (although few would bet against Mills returning to Paris, in what would be his fifth Games).

This bronze medal also heralds the rise of a new generation for baby boomers. Thybulle, in his first tournament with the team, was huge. Jock Landale has shown his recent acquisition by San Antonio to be smart business. Dante Exum, currently without an NBA team, has made his contract hope the world does well. The absence of superstar Ben Simmons and a late withdrawal arguably hurt the Boomers, especially during the semi-final meeting with the United States. But they won bronze without their most talented player. It is an exploit.

At the Saitama Super Arena, it wasn’t just a victory for 12 players and three coaches in Tokyo. It was a victory in four decades, even since Dr Adrian Hurley and Patrick Hunt laid the groundwork for the AIS basketball program in 1981 (rightly Hunt was in the stands). It’s a victory that justifies the efforts of every teenager to make it through that locker room in Canberra, and every player to don the Boomers jersey.

In the end, it was a victory for all of Australia. After the medal ceremony, dressed in their green and gold tracksuits, the Boomers posed on center court with three flags: the Australian flag, the Aboriginal flag and the Torres Strait Islander flag. It was the reflection of a team that values ​​diversity and strives for a better nation. It was a tribute to the one and only Patty Mills.