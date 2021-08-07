Fashion won’t be sustainable without government oversight

The fashion industry is in turmoil. The ongoing pandemic has left a deep mark, with the majority of brands facing significant drops in revenue.

2020 marks the worst year yet, with a reported 90% drop in economic benefits across industry . The pandemic has also accelerated the digitalization of fashion, leading to an unprecedented change in consumer behavior. Consumers are embrace digital innovations like live streaming, customer service, video chat and social media purchases , putting pressure on companies and fashion brands to quickly find their place in a digital world.

While navigating digitization was not difficult enough, the role of consumers has also evolved. A mind-boggling 87% of Gen Z are concerned about humanity’s impact on the world and feel companies should make good a central part of their business . Being a niche market and a topic for decades, sustainability in fashion has recently evolved into a mainstream movement with growing consumer awareness for its implementation. Consumers are no longer consumers; they are supporters of change.

As human rights and environmental violations are a constant alarming problem and consumers demand more sustainable products, a regulatory framework is needed for real systemic change. Today, carbon neutrality and respect for the Paris Agreement are the benchmark for companies. However, to stand out and have a lasting impact on their customer and competitive landscape, brands’ ambitions in terms of sustainable development must go beyond their usual scope. Disruptive change, such as: becoming a force for good companies (aka. BCorp ), ensuring a positive carbon value chain and enabling circular systems are transformative processes at all levels. Whereas incremental changes will not lead to the necessary change. Many collectives, agencies, and fashion brand initiatives have set new standards for regulating the fashion industry, but these multitudes of sustainability initiatives remain small-scale endeavors. While each brand is responsible for its own functioning, systemic change is only possible if it is carried by a global movement. Even as the collective awareness of sustainability grows, the lack of industry standards and certifications are barriers to responsible and informed purchasing decisions by customers.

While technology is often touted as the panacea for many challenges in the fashion industry, it alone cannot save the fashion industry. Technology can help strengthen traceability and thereby increase transparency in supply chains. AI can sustain, that is, forecast demand and, therefore, reduce overproduction. In addition, the benefits of working with data are continuously proven – companies with strong knowledge of enterprise data have up to 5% higher enterprise value .

However, implementing deep technology applications, whether it’s blockchain-based tracking or AI-enhanced platforms, is an investment that no brand typically takes lightly, considering. especially in times of financial uncertainty. The Boston Consulting Group estimated that the fashion industry would need to $ 30 billion in funding per year develop and establish technological solutions to meet sustainability needs.

Given the challenges ahead, it’s no surprise that the fashion industry has started calling in a captain to help them reach safe shore. In the United States, a fashion czar guide digitization and sustainability. However, it may not be a fashion czar but targeted government activities that can meet the needs of the industry. While government involvement and oversight always seems to be tied to dystopian fantasies, best practice examples around the world show that government oversight can empower businesses and consumers to effect lasting change.

In Hong Kong, the government funded the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Limited clothing (HKRITA) develop sustainable solutions for industry, including fabric recycling machines. This is a revolution and an important step forward as mixed materials recycled while maintaining the integrity of the ber. In France: The zero waste law prohibits brands from destroying unsold products and makes microplastic filters mandatory in industrial washing machines.

Governments around the world are ready to (co-) invest to develop innovative and digital infrastructure, facilitate supply chain sustainability and develop consistent global standards.

Government surveillance can also help solve another closely related challenge: data in fashion. As in most industries, the quality of data in fashion is poor, resulting in skewed analysis and reporting. The lack of reliable data can be addressed through targeted government regulations, forcing companies to be transparent for a long time. Government agencies urged to quantify impacts – collecting data to fund recovery efforts from natural disasters caused by climate change, cleaning toxic chemicals in waterways from toxic textile dyes, and capturing emissions carbon taxes, among others. Measuring and monetizing negative externalities helps tax non-compliant companies and use those taxes to fund innovations that can help finance material innovation and build infrastructure for recycling facilities.

Additionally, enabling transparency and traceability with trusted government certifications and communication marks can stop greenwashing while educating and engaging buyers. Government participation can ensure industry standards and certification to actively support environmentally friendly socio-economic development plans. Along with product labeling, online chat and engagement campaigns and platforms can educate people about how brands act. Transparency contributes to the clarity of messages and advice for a full closed loop, allowing customers to play their role as well. People want to be involved in the issues that affect them. Engaging clients with rewarding sustainable behavior and making actions easy and enjoyable for them will increase behavior change.

Once again, the need to broaden the understanding of sustainability in fashion becomes evident, but also highlights the need for government oversight to support large-scale sustainability efforts beyond traditional environmental issues, and must include often overlooked social externalities such as race and gender inequality as well as the health of stakeholders (including mental health). 55% of consumers expect fashion brands to care about the health of employees in times of crisis . The past year has shown that societies need positive change and inclusion. Our understanding of sustainability must take into account these movements beyond quantitative measures.

We need to create a comprehensive framework for real systemic change and enable customer trust. Industry must be held accountable for its violations of human rights and the environment. Government oversight, backed by technology all along the fashion value chain, is bound to make a difference with or without a fashion czar. In the United Nations Decade of Action we need to stop talking and get businesses and consumers to act for change.

The lack of regulation and traceability in supply chains, while not fully addressed, has been replaced by greenwashing goals that do not induce systemic change. The lack of specific and quantifiable goals and ambitious and voluntary goals will not allow for the faster and more impactful change that is needed. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and reduce emissions by 45% by 2030, the industry must set bold targets in accordance with regulations. Solutions exist and have existed for a decade. Ask yourself why is fashion still the most polluting industry then?