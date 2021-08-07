Fashion
Gabrielle Union Blooms in Yellow Floral Dress and Matching Sandals
Gabrielle Unions’ latest outfit was in full bloom.
For an evening meeting with her husband Dwyane Wade, the Bring it on the actress wore a dark yellow Carolina Herrera dress with delicate hoop earrings, styled by Thomas Christos. The midi style featured puffed sleeves that created a ruffled shape at the collar, as well as a deep neckline. One of the most notable qualities of the dress was its elegant pink and green floral print, highlighted in white, which also paired with Wades cream plaid shorts and a white shirt. It sounded. I responded, Union captioned her sweet Instagram post of the couple posing at home.
When it comes to shoes, the Breaking star wore her summer dress with an equally shiny pair of yellow sandals by Gianvito Rossi. The now sold out shoes featured thin ankle and toe straps, as well as heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. The Unions sandals created a chic finish to her look, making the ensemble entirely monochrome with its matching yellow color palette.
Yellow tones are a popular choice this summer, as one of the most daring trend colors of the season. Along with pistachio greens and pale purples, bold yellows like those seen in the Unions outfit have become a major trend due to their upbeat hue. It is not the first time that the actress wears color either; he also appeared in a Christopher John Rogers x Target floral print dress she wore earlier this season.
When it comes to shoes, Union always opts for the daring. the actress tends to focus on current trends, most recently wearing square toe flip flops by Magda Butrym, By Far and Gia Coutures’ recent collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She is also known to wear strappy sandals and high boots, usually from big brands like Paris Texas, Tamara Mellon, and Tabitha Simmons. Outside of work hours, Union prefers the colorful, neutral chunky sneakers from Adidas, Reebok and Nike.
Add yellow sandals to your next summer look, inspired by Gabrielle Union.
Courtesy of Zappos
To buy: Nine West Fanny Sandals, $ 62 (was $ 89).
Courtesy of DSW
To buy: Nina Varetta sandals, $ 60 (was $ 89).
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: 3.1 Phillip Lim Yasmine sandals, $ 237 (instead of $ 450).
