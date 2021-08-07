Feels amazing Neeraj Chopra proud after historic Olympic gold





It’s unbelievable, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra said after his historic gold at the Olympics on Saturday, saying he was unsure of finishing on the podium despite a remarkably confident performance. Chopra had dominated qualifying three days ago and did better than that in the final, setting a best throw of 87.58m to become the second Indian to win individual gold at the Olympics, also the first medal in the world. athletics of the country. . It’s incredible. This is the first time India has won a gold medal in athletics so I feel great. We only have one gold medal here in other sports, the 23-year-old said after taking the historic gold. It’s our first Olympic medal in a very long time, and in track and field it’s the first time we’ve held gold, so it’s a proud moment for me and my country. Milkha Singh wanted to hear the national anthem in a stadium. He is no longer with us but his dream has been fulfilled, said the 23-year-old javelin thrower, dedicating the feat to the iconic sprinter, who finished fourth at the Olympic Games in Rome in 1960. When asked if he was surprised to win gold, which also featured great German Johannes Vetter, he replied: In the qualifying round I pitched really well, so I knew that I could do better in the final. (But) I didn’t know it would be gold but I’m very happy. Few would have thought that Chopra would make her way to gold in such a dominant fashion at the biggest of the stage. Just like in the qualifying round, Chopra started off with a bang sending the spear a distance of 87.03m, then improved it to 87.58m, his best of the day that none on the pitch. could match. His third throw was a poor 76.76m, then he missed his next two attempts before a final effort of 84.24m. By the time the Nordic javelin left his right hand on his second attempt, he knew he was going the furthest of all and he raised both arms in jubilation, confident the job had been done. Season leader and pre-tournament gold favorite Johannes Vetter of Germany, who had thrown the spear to 90m over distances seven times between April and June, was shockingly knocked out after the first three throws while that he finished ninth with a best effort of 82.52m.

