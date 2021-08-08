Fashion
Jenna Coleman looks stylish in a red smocked dress while Gemma Chan opts for festival chic in Wilderness
Jenna Coleman looks effortlessly elegant in a red smocked dress as Gemma Chan opts for festival chic as they lead the way in Wilderness
Jenna Coleman and Gemma Chan put on a stylish display as they lead the way at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday.
Actress Jenna, 35, looked effortlessly glamorous in a long red sundress that showcased her hourglass figure.
The middle part of the garment hugged her body to give the outfit a cinched look while her bare arms and cleavage were exposed to the afternoon air.
Fashion focus: Jenna Coleman, 35, looked effortlessly glamorous in a long red sundress that made the most of her hourglass figure at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday
She could be seen holding a bright orange glass as she enjoyed a drink at the party as her lightly curled brown tresses rested on her shoulders.
Jenna was joined at the event by fellow actress Gemma, 38, who cut a relaxed figure in Wellington boots as she opted for shoes typical of a British summer festival.
She wore a black and white mini dress that left her long, slender legs exposed as she shielded herself from the rain by wearing a red raincoat.
Ready for the rain: Jenna was joined at the event by fellow actress Gemma, 38, who cut a relaxed figure in Wellington boots as she opted for shoes typical of a UK summer festival
Keeping it casual: She wore a black and white mini dress that left her long, slender legs exposed as she shielded herself from the rain by wearing a red raincoat.
Gemma was accompanied by dashing British actor Dominic Cooper, 43, who went incognito while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.
He wore a khaki coat with a bright orange lining over the top of a blue shirt that was left unbuttoned at the collar to give viewers a glimpse of his chest.
His hair was done in a messy bun and he wore a beard as he went about his business for the day.
Making the most of herself: The middle part of Jenna’s dress hugged her body to give the outfit a tight look while her bare arms and cleavage were exposed to the afternoon air
Summer style: She could be seen holding a bright orange glass as she enjoyed a drink at the party while her lightly curled brown tresses rested on her shoulders
In the VIP: Jenna mingled with a number of stars at the event, including Gemma and actor Dominic Cooper, 43
The screen star appeared in high spirits this weekend after a misfortune earlier this year, with Dominic revealed that his fifth car had been stolen outside his north London home in June.
The Mamma Mia actor appealed for help on social media at the time after having his fifth car stolen in 12 months.
He revealed that his precious Jaguar XF had been “pinched” in the driveway of his property, requesting information about its location.
Undercover: Dominic went incognito as he wore a pair of dark shades and a khaki coat with a bright orange lining in an effort to stay dry from the rain
On his Instagram page alongside a photo of the black engine, Dominic wrote: “Happy Father’s Day …
“It just got pinched. Can’t be far. If you’re in North London, keep an eye out. Thank you so much.’
The theft comes just four months after his rare 83,000-piece Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 was stolen outside his home.
And his bad luck with cars dates back to July 2020 when he flew his 1950s Austin Healy car, with around 65,000 cars, and his replacement – a red Jaguar F-Type p300 coupe – was taken soon after. .
The following month, a Range Rover he was using to deliver meals to NHS staff was also stolen, triggering a social media call for his return.
Caught: Dominic Cooper had fifth car stolen in a year after his all-new Jaguar XF was pinched from his driveway
Asking for help: Calling for whereabouts information on his Instagram page alongside a photo of the black engine, Dominic wrote: “This just got pinched”
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9872567/Jenna-Coleman-stylish-red-smock-dress-Gemma-Chan-opts-festival-chic-Wilderness.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]