Jenna Coleman looks stylish in a red smocked dress while Gemma Chan opts for festival chic in Wilderness

Jenna Coleman and Gemma Chan put on a stylish display as they lead the way at the Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire on Saturday.

Actress Jenna, 35, looked effortlessly glamorous in a long red sundress that showcased her hourglass figure.

The middle part of the garment hugged her body to give the outfit a cinched look while her bare arms and cleavage were exposed to the afternoon air.

She could be seen holding a bright orange glass as she enjoyed a drink at the party as her lightly curled brown tresses rested on her shoulders.

Jenna was joined at the event by fellow actress Gemma, 38, who cut a relaxed figure in Wellington boots as she opted for shoes typical of a British summer festival.

She wore a black and white mini dress that left her long, slender legs exposed as she shielded herself from the rain by wearing a red raincoat.

Gemma was accompanied by dashing British actor Dominic Cooper, 43, who went incognito while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

He wore a khaki coat with a bright orange lining over the top of a blue shirt that was left unbuttoned at the collar to give viewers a glimpse of his chest.

His hair was done in a messy bun and he wore a beard as he went about his business for the day.

The screen star appeared in high spirits this weekend after a misfortune earlier this year, with Dominic revealed that his fifth car had been stolen outside his north London home in June.

The Mamma Mia actor appealed for help on social media at the time after having his fifth car stolen in 12 months.

He revealed that his precious Jaguar XF had been “pinched” in the driveway of his property, requesting information about its location.

On his Instagram page alongside a photo of the black engine, Dominic wrote: “Happy Father’s Day …

“It just got pinched. Can’t be far. If you’re in North London, keep an eye out. Thank you so much.’

The theft comes just four months after his rare 83,000-piece Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 was stolen outside his home.

And his bad luck with cars dates back to July 2020 when he flew his 1950s Austin Healy car, with around 65,000 cars, and his replacement – a red Jaguar F-Type p300 coupe – was taken soon after. .

The following month, a Range Rover he was using to deliver meals to NHS staff was also stolen, triggering a social media call for his return.

