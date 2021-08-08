The loom has maintained itself even in the era of fast fashion

There is a dearth of weavers who actually practice weaving today; finding capable and creative weavers is a challenge.

Mangalore: August 7 is commemorated as National Hand Craft Day. On August 7, 1905, a call was made to boycott foreign products and promote products made in India. This is when the Swadeshi movement started. The loom has sustained itself through major revolutions, including the fast fashion era, says Mahalasa Kini, a textile revivalist who tries to promote local artisans through her lifestyle brand Ghar by Malsi. . She started this business two years ago on National Hand Craft Day by launching an Instagram page dedicated to promoting the work of various craftspeople through her brand. This year, she plans to launch her official website to commemorate her label’s third anniversary, as the pandemic has cut short her plans for a more elaborate celebration.

The pandemic and the lockdown that followed reduced the consumption of lifestyle products and, as a result, this sector did not experience a seasonal effect, even during the festivities. Even though it has affected the entire market, Mahalasa Kini says there has been a lot of dialogue and awareness about the loom and handicrafts over the past two years. The pandemic has helped people connect across the world and many online communities have been built on the basis of the interest. She says campaigns and concepts like vocal4local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat have been successful in creating a buzz among people and encouraging them to make conscious changes and choices.

Moreover, she adds that the IG registration label given to Udupi Saree in 2016 brought recognition to the art and gave creative dignity to its artisans. However, people do not relate to it, as many do not know its true meaning. Customers aren’t looking for the GI tag but the quality, price, color, and how they feel when putting on the saree, she says.

Coming from a management background, and giving up her job in Mumbai to follow her passion was not easy for Mahalasa. Among the many challenges, this area dealt with designs, involved traditional skills, and was labor-based only. She learned the art from various experienced weavers and educators in the fashion industry.

Ghar by Malsi is now training women of the new generation in the art of hand weaving with the help of the master weavers of Udupi Saree. Sales are mainly made on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and through personal contacts.

Vasudeva Shettigar, 75, learned this trade when he was only fifteen and trains people for Mahalasa. The training takes place over a period of 3 months. Vasudeva, who is 75 now, trained around 10-20 young people 10 years ago in towel and sheet weaving. Likewise, Keshav Shettigar, aged around 66, used to weave in his youth, but abandoned it and sought employment in other fields. Now, like Vasudeva, he shares his knowledge and skills with others. Mahalasa states that the lack of documentation is the biggest challenge in this sector because competence is purely knowledge-based. There is a dearth of weavers currently practicing weaving and therefore finding capable, talented and creative young people to be part of the weaving community becomes a major challenge.

Despite the fact that the Department of Looms and Textiles offers various arrangements and programs for weavers and revives the looms sector, Keshav and Vasudeva ignore them. Vasudeva says he asked for special diet during the lockdown. But did not apply to other plans because her previous attempts to fundraise under government plans were unsuccessful.

Karnatakas government official handle mentions life insurance, scholarship loans, marriage savings fund, house building and medical bills and assistance with the implementation of the latest models for weavers. But many like Keshav and Vasudeva ignore it.

Mahalasa says the lack of monetary benefits reaching the weavers deterred them from pursuing their profession. She says she wants to popularize the craftsmanship of the hand loom, especially the Udupi loom, to the extent that the weavers and the community get all they really deserve and more.

For Aastha Ritu Garg, Indian heritage and culture played a vital role in her education. She grew up seeing her mother wearing hand-woven sarees and her father emphasizing Indian art. Aastha Ritu Garg is the founder of the clothing brand Padmashali. The clothes are hand-woven by weavers across the country. Initially, she employed 20 to 30 weavers, but now nearly 200 weavers work for her brand. His intention behind the creation of Padmashali was to help the marginalized part of society, especially the weavers. When asked about the impact of her clothing line on weavers, she replied that it was about a livelihood. She compensated the weavers during the pandemic even before the products were ready, to make sure they had enough cash to buy raw materials.

Aastha Ritu Garg previously worked as Area Sales Manager for Coffee Day in Delhi before creating her own clothing line. She explains how the gifts she received from loved ones ended up becoming the capital of her business. Its collections are often associated with mythological themes. For example, her Ganga collection was created keeping in mind women who have emerged victorious despite many challenges and obstacles in their lives. Through her Yashoda collection, she wanted to reach widows and single mothers. Her Radha collection was created with young girls still in bloom.

Garg places great importance on sustainability in fashion through his work. She says that a lot of water and electricity are wasted in the production of a single garment, when these resources must be used wisely for the next generation. From her perspective, hand-woven products fall into the slow fashion category because she doesn’t encourage her customers to buy more. At his label, hand-woven products are considered classic and heirloom pieces encouraging customers to wash them by hand instead of using machines.

She stresses that customers should be educated by making them aware of the manufacturing process of a particular product. She says the government’s initiative to label products as genuine has helped give people insight into what exactly they are buying. But ultimately it’s the customers who call, they can choose to throw out the market brochure that explains the production process or make conscious changes in order to bring about a change in the company, she says.