Fashion
9 Nap Dress Dupes on Amazon
All the fancy, light fabrics and Instagram opps without all the $$$.
1. A pastel long dress with soft puff sleeves that you can wear on and off the shoulder and feel like you’ve just stepped out of a storybook page every time you leave the house.
Promising results: “Ethereally beautiful !! This dress is absolutely GORGEOUS. It is so light, airy and comfortable. It fits perfectly and the bodice is very stretchy, so if you’re in between sizes you can go either way. I actually took a size smaller because I wanted to wear it on the shoulders and didn’t want the sleeves to slip off, but I had no problem with that. It is wrinkled when it arrives, but a quick vapor makes it so much more beautiful and more expensive than it is. I had the color sage green and it is not transparent, it is beautiful. (I actually flipped it in favor of a color I thought I would wear more of, but if green is your favorite, you’ll love it). Get that dress! ” Laura
Price:$ 29.99 + (available in women’s sizes XSXL and in nine colors).
2. The more the mini pastel dress version of it if your level of “frolicking” requires a little more room to jump a hill while singing your little cottagecore heart.
Promising results: “THIS DRESS IS BEAUTIFUL. Easily the best fitted dress I have ever had. The gathered part is thick so it helps to hold my strapless bra! But if you have a small breast you could probably go without a bra because it is thick !! Perfect length. And it’s doubled! I’m obsessed with how I’ve never done a review with a photo before, but I had to because this dress is so worth the money and doesn’t have the hype it deserves. Really nice quality. I will legitimately order all colors. ” Erin Ernst
Price:$ 29.99 (available in women’s sizes XSXL and seven styles).
3. Aoff shoulder dress with a beautifully detailed scalloped hem for a modern yet vintage look that will have you hosting picnics in the park every two weeks so you have an excuse to try out * all * your favorite accessories this summer.
Promising review: “I am always nervous when I buy clothes on Amazon, but I was very happy with the purchase. The material is a decent weight and the cutouts at the bottom of the dress are nicely done. I’m 5’5 “and the dress falls just above my knees. I don’t like my tight clothes so I bought a 3X. It is loose and fluid and grips perfectly. Overall I am very happy with the dress. I would take a size up depending on your shape and how you like your clothes to hang. ” Catherine mathewson
Price:$ 25.99 + (available in women’s sizes 0X-4X and 16 styles).
4. An ultra lightpuff sleeve gingham dress it’ll likely win you a one-way ticket to BreadTok (i.e. where you watch attractive strangers squeeze flowers into freshly baked bread and vicariously live through them) or a live-action Disney movie.
I own this dress in pink and I am frankly * obsessed * with it. It was a bit risky as only two other reviewers had tried it when I bought it, but damn it, it was worth it! It’s super light, extremely comfortable, and gives off just the right amount of fancy without looking too muchnot out of place. (I did, in my moment as the main character, took it to Central Park to read it, and I can attest that it gave me some romantic comedy heroine energy that I still thrive on. a week later.) I’ll warn that it’s * a bit * thinner than I thought in that I definitely had to pair it with flesh-colored underwear, but it’s not sheer. Overall very well constructed, comfortable, easy to put on and take off, and perfect for hot weather.
Price: $ 27.99 (available in women’s sizes SXL and five colors).
5. A floral puff sleeve dress you can wear it over * or * over the shoulder which makes it so versatile that OOPS you might only need one for each day of the week. TBH is the world of dupes in nap dresses and we just vibrate in it.
Promising review: “So happy with my purchase! I received a lot of compliments wearing this dress and it makes sense, because it is lovely! It is also super comfortable. It’s beautiful to wear but also comfortable enough to wear around the house. It looks equally good on the shoulder, although I prefer it, but the nice thing is that it stays put no matter how you wear it. I highly recommend it! ” Melanie Grace
Price: $ 32.99 (available in women’s sizes XSXL and eight styles).
6. A off-the-shoulder smock dress with a cute slit on the side, you can get a ton of adorable prints, all of which subtly say to the world, “Yes, I’m the main character on this street today, and you’ll recognize me as such.”
Promising review: “Bought this for our couple photoshoot on the beach in Oahu and it was PERFECT !!! I have received endless compliments every time I have worn it: to dinner, to the farmer’s market, to shop anywhere and everywhere! The sleeves stay in place and do not rise or fall, very fluid. Buy two !!! You will not regret it ! 🙂 ” Christi
Price: $ 28.99 (available in women’s sizes XS3X and 23 styles).
7. A sophisticated long smocked dress with tie sleeves to make that transition from “hot summer day” to “cool summer evening” so easy, airy and stylish that your other dresses will shake in your closet from the anxiety of summer performance.
Promising review: “So beautiful. I love this dress. It’s so fluid, comfortable and light. I’m always on the fence about buying long summer dresses because I find that depending on the fabric, they can trap heat. Certainly not the case with this dress. So airy. ” Abigail C.
Price: $ 34.99 + (available in women’s sizes S-XL and 14 styles)
8. A V-neck smocked dress with a dreamy floating sleeve to give you ‘just stroll the butterfly garden I keep in my backyard’ vibes.
Promising results: “When I saw this dress on Amazon, I knew I had to order it.
So I was going to go shopping just like that, the day was going to be a living scorcher in Socal. I put on my dress praying for it to hold me, and let me tell you, this dress was the perfect fit !! I absolutely adore it! I am sure I will wear both of my dresses all year round. This dress is also very good quality, you can tell it is not made on the cheap like other clothes on Amazon. There is also a slip on the lower part of the dress, and it is not at all transparent. ” Mr. Chavez
Price: $ 37.99 (available in women’s sizes XS3X and seven colors)
9. A smocked long dress with ruffled sleevesso cute that the minute you try it, you will become that person in the group chat by preparing the next move just so that you have plenty of opportunities to show it off. Bonus: this one comes with POCKETS.
Promising results: “This summer dress is a must have! I had to wear it at least once a week all summer. It’s so comfortable and the material is breathable, even on wet days. The pockets are ideal and the loose cap sleeves couldn’t be cuter. I ordered a large one for just more leeway and glad I did because it fits perfectly. I have worn it with white sneakers, sandals and espadrilles so it’s very versatile. ” Nikki scott
Price: $ 32.99 + (available in women’s sizes 4-10 and six styles)
ten. Aoff-the-shoulder maxi dressso delicate and cute that you will probably lose your voice thanking people for all the compliments given to you. You know what they say, beauty is pain !! (But somehow I think you can handle this genre.)
Promising results: “This dress is perfection. Seriously. You need it. Perfect neckline that allows her to sit effortlessly off the shoulder, comfortably. The smocked chest is precious and well done. The dress is fully lined and not transparent. Overall I’m over the moon with this one. Could be worn in so many ways. ” Lauren Fuquay
Price: $ 32.99 + (available in women’s sizes 4-14 and 10 styles)
11. A smocked tank dressso beautiful and light that the sun might be a little offended that you always look like hell, even in the middle of a heatwave.
Promising results: “So comfortable, pretty and versatile! I wore it all day in Universal Studios and didn’t think about it all day… no fit or tightness. Dries quickly after rides on the water and stay put on a roller coaster. It’s definitely going to be a staple of my summer! ” Emilie witt
Price: $ 32.53 + (available in women’s sizes S5X and five colors)
Trade in all of our old dresses for affordable, super comfy, and gloriously whimsical nap dupes like:
