Peruvian craftsmanship meets Californian freshness in LOTI’s dreamy and recycled designs

The Sonoma dress from LOTI.

LOTI



A dream land where airy Californian style meets Peruvian craftsmanship, fine arts and environmental responsibility, this is what Lottie Bertello has created with her infinitely beautiful brand, LOTI.

The textile designer by training from Lima, Peru, launched her brand this year, but began to petting the idea of ​​creating a brand about three years ago, while working for a large fashion company in Los Angeles. At the time, sustainable fashion brands had only just entered the scene, and Bertello, who was already interested in climate change activism and social justice, said designers’ creativity with materials and sustainable manufacturing methods had opened his eyes to a new form of clothing production. : the one that did not involve the creation of waste.

While working in the industry, she said she learned how many big fast fashion companies operate and “how they push overconsumption” and pollute the Earth by creating products they know in advance they won’t sell. not.

“All of these things started to bother me,” said Bertello, explaining that while studying at Savannah School of Art and Design (SCAD), she hadn’t really learned the negative impact the industry can have on environment, so she had to learn it herself once she got out into the professional world.

“I think it is time for schools to teach their students this so that they are fully aware of what they are getting into,” she said.

Eventually, Bertello quit his job, went in search of artisans in Peru, and launched LOTI from his home in Los Angeles, with the goal of creating unique, feminine, zero-waste pieces to accompany the relaxed yet refined vibes of ballast. Rating.

Today, her Calistoga dress, Napa top and zero-waste bob are some of her bestsellers. Each is made up of discontinued men’s button-down shirts screen-printed with a delicate floral graphic print designed by Bertello. Light summer blues are the bulk of LOTI’s color history, although some styles are also available in a cool, lemony green.

Upcycling course

Sustainability was a priority for Bertello from the moment she started creating her brand, and the way she landed on upcycling is both relevant and inspiring.

The designer remembers the day a few years ago when she was shopping at Goodwill, hoping to find used vintage items for herself. As she was sorting through the clothing shelves, she was drawn to men’s dress shirts. “It was so nicely put together and all the shirts looked like new,” she said. Suddenly, with no real direction, she picked up over 300 shirts, paid for them and brought them home.

“I knew I wanted to find a specific object that I could deconstruct and reconstruct, and I felt like an ‘Aha!’ moment, ”she recalls. “I figured I would have three to six months to sort of experiment with them and see what I could do and I quickly loved it.”

There was a lot of experimentation in those first few months, the designer said, but that trial and error is what ultimately shaped LOTI. Bertello said that although she chooses to use different fabrics and techniques later on, upcycling will remain at the heart of the brand, and she will always continue to think about ways to turn men’s shirts into statement pieces for women.

Because of Bertello’s commitment to recycling, materials are the driving force behind its color choices and designs.

“I think a regular clothing brand has no limits, in that they can just pick whatever fabric they want and put any print on and pick any color,” said Bertello, “and we are … I don’t know if the right word is limit, because that doesn’t really sound like a limitation, it feels like the materials guide our collections in a very organic way. “

Speaking about why she chose to embrace recycling over using new, eco-friendly fabrics, Bertello said it seemed like the right method for her. She said that when it comes to sustainability in fashion, there are so many aspects to consider, and it’s important for every designer to figure out what interests them most and what fits best. to its brand.

“For me, reducing textile waste has always been an important thing,” she said.

It also has a sincere interest in protecting the environment, and one of the standout features of its sustainable packaging is the seed paper label that it includes with every item. The eco-friendly paper is encrusted with seeds of wild flowers, herbs or vegetables. So, when planted in an earthen pot or in a garden, the seeds germinate and turn into plants or flowers.

“I didn’t want garbage for packaging, even though it was nice garbage,” she said.

Production and team

All of LOTI’s parts are made to order, so the team only builds what has already been purchased and has a “happy home to go to,” Bertello said. They also schedule their new scraps and fabric replenishments based on each month’s sales.

“These are tiny lots because that’s just the nature of recycling,” Bertello said. “So there will never be a lot of garbage at all.”

While at the very beginning the LOTI “team” was just her, Bertello now has a small group of employees and collaborators in Peru, including freelance dressmakers and artists that she found through the word of mouth in Lima’s clothing district, Gamarra.

“It’s a beautiful, bizarre and chaotic space filled with fabrics, seamstresses and silkscreens and whatever else you can think of,” Bertello said.

The designer doesn’t work with factories, as everything is still on a smaller scale for her new brand, but she couldn’t be happier with the group of creatives who help her run LOTI.

“There is so much creativity coming out of Peru right now that it’s crazy,” Bertello said. “Through this process, I have met so many designers, artists, photographers whose talents go beyond the stereotypes of Peru and what it looks like.”

Peruvian manufacturing, Cali style

One of the many things Bertello struggles against as the industry’s new founder is the cliché that because she was born in Peru and her clothes are made there, she must constantly reflect the aesthetic of traditional Inca fashion and promote its brand as Peruvian. inspired.

“There’s this cliché that when you think of Peruvian culture, you think of this very specific woven fabric that’s related to Inca culture and so on, and it’s great, but I think Peru is so much more. than that, ”Bertello said. “Sticking to creating clothes that directly represent your country in an aesthetic way strikes me as incredibly limiting.”

Bertello is proud of her roots and very supportive of her country, but she doesn’t think that always has to be reflected in her designs themselves.

“I think I represent Peru and Lima by amplifying the voices of my seamstresses and the people I work with there and putting them at the forefront of our brand,” said Bertello.

Apart from his upbringing in Lima and studying in Savannah, Georgia, one of the things that greatly influenced Bertello’s designs was living in Los Angeles.

“Since I moved to California, I’ve been in LA for almost five years now, I’ve been very inspired by the effortless walk-in closet that exists here,” she said. “Before, I wore a lot of black and very rigid silhouettes, and I think living in California has changed my personal style a lot and influenced the aesthetic of the brand.”

With LOTI, she tries to keep things light and girly without being cheesy. “We try to use feminine details, for example a puffed sleeve, but dropping it down so that it is a little easier to wear,” she said, referring to the elegant sleeves of her Calistoga dress. .

Much of the inspiration for LOTI also comes from a true muse of the founders: his mother. “She’s very elegant, easy, effortless. She reminds me a bit of the Carolina Herrera woman,” Bertello said. “And I grew up with that… you know, that classic white shirt, a little oversized, a few accessories here and there. I’m really inspired by versatile clothing and my mom always put that front and center.”

The designer’s personal style appears to be very similar to her mother’s in that she is drawn to clean shapes, understated but cheerful colors, and silhouettes that can shine in different settings and be styled in many ways.

She’s also the first to admit that she is LOTI’s key customer: a free spirit who respects Mother Nature, a pristine design, and who honestly just wants to wear something pretty.