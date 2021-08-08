‘Respect’ costume designer pays tribute to Aretha Franklin

His Broadway credits include “Slave Play,” the provocative drama by Jeremy O. Harris (who also co-wrote the movie “Zola”); the musical “Once on This Island”; “Sunday in the Park with George” with Jake Gyllenhaal; “Burn This” with Adam Driver and KeriRussell; “Six Degrees of Separation” featuring Allison Janney and many other prominent pieces.

Ramos is currently nominated for two Tonys for the 2019-2020 season: one for the set design for “Slave Play” and one for the costume design for “The Rose Tattoo”. The ceremony, delayed by the pandemic, will air September 26 on CBS.

Ramos caused a stir as a costumer and co-production designer for 2019’s “LinguaFranca,” a film by director Isabel Sandoval about an undocumented Filipino trans woman in New York City. Her next big project is a Whitney Houston biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”.

The multitasking, who is also a design professor at Fordham University and a committed activist for inclusion and equity in the arts, was born in the Philippines and moved to New York City to earn his masters degree from TischSchool of the Arts in New York University.

His first awareness of Franklin was like a child listening to his songs at home. “My mom, she’s 80 years old, so it really was her music day. We’ve played Aretha a lot over the years.

Ramos never met Franklin before her death in 2018 in Detroit or saw her perform in concert.

The closest (I got) was the grand opening, but I was so far away. I was just watching a big screen, ”said Ramos, who was in Washington, DC, for the inauguration of President Barack Obama in 2009 and saw Franklin’s moving performance of“ My Country, ‘Tis of Thee ”.

He joined the “Respect” team after working with filmmaker Liesl Tommy on “Eclipsed”.

Ramos did an intensive amount of research for the movie and read “all the biographies of not just Aretha but the whole family, CL and all, and really got into it.”

He also studied the styles that were popular at the time described in “Respect”, particularly in black communities. black and white photos and film clips.

After absorbing the texts and visual information about Franklin, Ramos says it was a question of “figuring out what was not in the words or the pictures.”

He thinks Franklin spoke volumes with his clothes in a different way than his glamorous contemporaries like Diana Ross and Dionne Warwick. Whether she’s wearing a chic dress or dressed casually without makeup, she’s let her humanity and keen sense of self shine through her designer brands.