Tom Daley’s most awesome knits, from ‘1750 Gucci dress’ to swimsuits after going viral during the Olympics





TOM DALEY had a phenomenal Tokyo 2020 with TWO medals including a gold in the 10m synchronized diving. The GB team star, 27, also won bronze in the individual event in what was his FOURTH Games after bursting onto the scene at age 14 in Beijing 2008. 9 Tom Daley turned heads with his incredible knitting feats including this pair of woolen swimsuits 9 Daley even recreated a Gucci dress valued at 1,750 with “leftover yarn” for her best friend. 9 Daley knitted himself a Team GB sweater while in Tokyo despite the scorching heat Credit: PA 9 Daley became an Instagram superstar with a separate account just for his knits But Daley turned heads not only for his impressive work in the pool, but also for his KNITTED. The British ace has been seen repeatedly sitting in the stands working on his knits. Daley even has his Instagram account dedicated to its woolen delicacies – which has 1.2 million followers. And if we’ve learned anything, it’s that he has a potential career waiting for him once he decides to hang up his trunks. Above all, Daley perfectly recreated a Gucci dress for her friend Sophie Lee. The minidress costs 1,750, but Daley made it from “leftover yarns from a previous project.” With over 42,000 likes, fans can’t tell the difference between the original and the replica. But that’s not all, Daley has knitted things of all sizes and not just clothes. KNIT TOO LEAN Last Christmas, the diving sensation knitted a reindeer tree and snowflake decoration. He even concocted a pink and white unicorn – as well as an adorable pair of baby woolen ankle boots. Daley also knits practical everyday items, including dining placemats, a tea cozy and even a purple. SOFA for her mom’s cat. More recently, at the Tokyo Games, Daley knitted a spectacular Team GB sweater. He also knitted a small pouch emblazoned with a Union flag to hold his gold medal. Daley also made a pair of woolen swimsuits – more for decoration than practical use, you imagine. Elsewhere in his ever-growing wallet, Daley knitted a slew of colorful sweaters, including a perfect recreation of Charlie Brown’s yellow and black top from Peanuts. What’s even more amazing is that Daley has only been knitting and crocheting for a year. SPECIAL BET – GET LEICESTER AT 60/1 OR MAN CITY AT 30/1 9 Daley has often been seen in the booths working on his knitting Credit: AFP 9 Tom Daley knitted a purple sofa for his mother’s cat 9 Daley shared a photo of a cute woolen unicorn on his knitting account 9 Daley even recreated the iconic yellow and black Charlie Brown sweater from Peanuts. 9 Daley knitted an adorable pair of pink wool ankle boots and shared a snap on Insta During matches, the Briton admitted: I started knitting at the start of confinement and have been obsessed ever since. I have started crocheting now too! Imagine what he can do with a little more training … Olympic hero Tom Daley shows off amazing knitted GB team inspired cardigan while watching the dive

