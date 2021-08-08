TOKYO The US men’s track team has heard all the criticism at home. Questions about whether this is the worst American men’s team of all time and their lack of gold medals.

Some have even claimed that American runners suffocated. However, in the last track and field event of the Tokyo Olympics, Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin were redeemed in the final.

The men’s 4×400 relay team of Cherry, Norman, Deadmon and Benjamin had a relatively comfortable victory to claim a gold medal. Their winning time was a season record of 2: 55.70. The gold medal was only the second won by the US men’s track team in a frustrating nine days for many of its top athletes.

It’s been a long time (Olympic Games). It was very emotional for all of us in all honesty, said Benjamin. I’m really glad we got a medal. His athleticism. This sport is truly ruthless. It’s amazing to come here and win a gold medal considering the joke at home.

Benjamin placed second in the 400 hurdles despite a world record, Cherry narrowly missed a spot on the 400 podium and Norman failed to place in the 400 despite being a medal favorite at approaching the Olympic Games. Still, the team put recent history aside for a common goal.

What we did on the track today was phenomenal. I am proud of the guys. On the track today it was about the 4×400 and American athletics. You have to put your own selfish interests aside and just go out there and really run for other people, Norman said. I’m glad we were able to achieve this goal.