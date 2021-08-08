Lady Gaga looks’ 60s chic in a little black dress and pointy pumps for the I Get a Kick Out of You video





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga took inspiration from the refined vintage style for her latest look. More New Shoes the Rain singer on me showcased retro-chic fashion for their new music video, a cover of Frank Sinatras I Get a Kick Out of You, starring close friend and jazz legend Tony Bennett. For the occasion, Gaga donned a buttoned black tweed mini dress with transparent black tights. Accented with circular black enamel earrings and a voluminous hairstyle, her outfit looked straight out of the ’60s. When it comes to shoes, Gaga sticks to the classics with a pair of black point-toe pumps. The pointy style appeared to feature satin uppers and heels that were at least 4 inches tall. The shoes accentuated the classic nature of the Gagas ensemble, while giving it an effortless, timeless feel. You can check out her outfit and the duo’s powerful vocals in their clip below. Pointed-toe pumps have a moment, now that nightlife and in-person events have picked up. The Gagas pair are utterly chic and versatile, with a neutral hue that can dress up any outfit. However, they’re not the only pair she’s worn recently. The Poker Face singer has donned similar heels from Gianvito Rossi and Giuseppe Zanotti before, including her own final concert with Bennett at Radio City Music Hall this week. Stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Beckinsale and Rita Ora have also worn a range of pumps from top brands like Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin this season. When it comes to shoes, there is no style too daring or too high a heel for Lady Gaga. the paparazzi singerRed carpet outfits often feature platform sandals and point-toe pumps from a range of luxury brands including Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. Outside of work hours, she was seen in sneakers by APL and Nike for a more relaxed vibe. Recently, she has also reverted to her towering Pleaser Shoes from the late 2000s for everyday wear. The boots have heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height. The story continues Slip on a pair of classic black pumps, inspired by Lady Gaga. Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Schutz Cry Pumps, $ 98. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 140. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW To buy: Vince Camuto Faiva pumps, $ 70 (instead of $ 99). Click gallery for more Lady Gagas craziest shoe moments over the years. Launch gallery: Lady Gaga’s craziest shoe moments The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

