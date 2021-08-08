Fashion career options





By Ranjan K Baruah Are you passionate about new styles, innovation or anything trendy? If yes, then you can choose fashion as a career. Fashion is not just fashion shows or wearing a few elegant dresses. It’s more than that and one of the most creative professions associated with fashion. Fashion is a form of self-expression and autonomy at a particular time and place and in a specific context, of clothes, shoes, lifestyle, accessories, make-up, hairstyle, body posture, etc. In its everyday use, the term implies a look defined by the fashion industry as what is trending. Anything that is considered to be fashion is available and popular by the fashion system.

When we look at fashion from a career perspective, many terms come to mind directly from fashion design, interior design, textile design, shoe design, fashion photography, fashion journalism, etc. We should be aware that the national textile and clothing industry contributes 5% of India’s GDP, 7% of industrial production in value and 12% of the country’s export earnings. India is the 6th largest producer of technical textiles with 6% world share (12% CAGR), the largest producer of cotton and jute in the world. There is no doubt that the recent pandemic and the lockdown have had a negative impact on the industry, but that doesn’t mean the situation will be the same every day. Once the pandemic was over, there would be new initiatives and activities that would certainly blow up the industry.

Courses taught at leading institutes such as the National Institute of Fashion Technology include a bachelor’s degree in accessory design, fashion communication, knitting, leather, textiles, and fashion design. In the master level course, it offers courses such as Master of Design, Master of Fashion Technology and Master of Fashion Management. There are many other institutes in the country that offer similar courses as well as different advanced degrees and diplomas. Admission to major institutes is through the All India Entrance Test, which is carried out in all major cities across the country.

Besides government institutes, there are many private institutes offering fashion related courses. Aspirants should be careful and vigilant when admitted to private colleges as not all institutes may be credible and there may be placement issues after completing the courses. Job options include fashion designer, retail buyer, retail manager, retail merchandiser, stylist, textile designer, visual merchandiser, and more.

In addition to having academic qualifications like diplomas or diplomas, one must have employability skills to place after completing the courses. Remember, a career in fashion means being creative and innovative. Another way of using technology for innovation is to have the technological skills required to be successful in this field. I have seen students and young people engaging in e-commerce activities with different products. If anyone is interested in selling, they can think about learning and training in this area to start their own business. As the northeast region is rich in diversity of clothing and other souvenirs, so our young people can get the required diploma or diploma and engage in promoting our rich traditions and earn at the same time. We will talk about other options related to the fashion industry in our next editions.

(The author is a career mentor, skills trainer and motivational speaker and can be contacted at [email protected] or 8473943734 for any career-related question)

