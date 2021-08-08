Kenya’s masterful Kipchoge retains fashionable men’s marathon title





Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge today became the third man to successfully defend the Olympic title in the marathon after escaping from the peloton with 12 of the 42.195 kilometers remaining and winning in 2 hours 08min 38sec in a race organized in Sapporo, France. saying to help runners escape the worst of the heat hundreds of miles away in Tokyo. Only two other athletes retained the Olympic title in the men’s marathon: the Ethiopian Abebe Bikila, champion of Rome 1960 and Tokyo 1964, and the East German Waldemar Cierpinski, winner in Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980. Kipchoge’s margin of victory, 80 seconds, is the largest in an Olympic marathon since Frank Shorter’s victory in Munich 1972. The money went to Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands, who finished quickly, who spent much of his time showing up to encourage his three companions in the chasing group to catch up with him. Nageeye finished in 2:09:58, with bronze going to Belgian Bashir Abdi in 2:10:00. Kipchoge’s Kenyan colleague Lawrence Cherono missed the podium by one place, finishing in 2:10:02, with Ayad Lamdassem of Spain fifth in 2:10:16 and fast home runner Suguru Osako returning to the top. sixth place in 2:10: 41. Eliud Kipchoge’s 80-second margin of victory as he retained his Olympic men’s marathon title was the largest since Frank Shorter’s victory in Munich 1972 Getty Images “Tokyo 2020 is here, I’m happy to have the title, but it’s a huge accomplishment,” said the new men’s marathon champion. NickHopeTV. “It means that we are on the right track for a normal life. “COVID-19 will go, that’s the meaning of these Olympics.” After his decisive breakaway at kilometer 30, he quickly opened up a 27-second lead over 35km, which he passed in 1:46:59, and continued to clear to the line. The lead was 70 seconds when he passed the 40 km mark in 2:01:55. It was a display of total dominance by the dominant marathon runner of his generation. Since moving away from a track career that saw him beat both Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele and Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj for the 5,000-meter world title in 2003, a year before winning the Olympic bronze in this event, Kipchoge established an almost unbreakable hold on the marathon. event in recent years. Abdi Nageeye from the Netherlands comes home to win silver at today’s men’s marathon in Sapporo Getty Images Kipchoge’s defeat in the London Marathon last year – of which the winner, Ethiopias Shura Kitata, was an early retirement in today’s race – was only the second of his career, and his first in four years. He regained his balance earlier this year by qualifying for Tokyo 2020 with a victory in the Enschede Marathon in 2:04:30. Normal service had resumed Kipchoge’s victory completed a Kenyan marathon double here after Peres Jepchirchir’s victory in the women’s race ahead of compatriot and world record holder Brigid Kosgei. More follow-up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1111399/elidu-kipchoge-tokyo-mens-marathon-gold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

