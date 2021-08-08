Kurdish dress code reflects the culture and heritage of the nation

Young people in Kurdistan are increasingly wearing traditional clothes against a background of awareness of the importance of preserving Kurdish culture and heritage and of reducing consumption demanded by modern Western clothing style.

“We don’t want our sartorial heritage to be marginalized,” said Ghafour Soran, a young man in his latest outfit called Mirad Xani.

“We shouldn’t be wearing western clothes all the time,” said the 21-year-old.

By wearing traditional clothing, Soran embraces a heritage that dates back centuries.

Male and female outfits traditionally have different names.

Among those for men are Star Xani, Kattafa, Mirad Xani, Badini and Hawrami. There are two types of men’s outfits, Rank u Choghal and Kurtak u Sharwal, both of which must be made by experienced tailors.

Men typically wear a combination of loose, baggy pants (sharwal) that taper at the bottom and a matching jacket (kurtak), with a dress shirt (kras) underneath.

The outfit also needs a long belt or a belt to tie around the waist. The Howrami men’s outfit has an extra piece – a felted wool vest called Faranji in Kurdish, which warms the wearer in winter and cools him down in summer.

Women’s outfits are usually named after regions and cities, which makes the list particularly long. The best known are Mahabadi, Suleimani, Hawleri, but each town or village could have its own design.

Women typically wear a long, floor-length robe (kras), often made of light sheer fabric, with long sleeves, ending in a flared and hanging triangle (faqiana), which can be tied behind the robe or individually wrapped and tied. around each arm. On the kras, they wear a short jacket (salta) or a waistcoat (helak). Sometimes, instead of the vest, they wear a long coat (kawa) on the Kras. Under the Kras, women wear a long camisole (zher krass) with bloomers (darpe).

And then come the accessories. Men pair their outfits with a scarf called a jamana or skullcap (klaw), cloth shoes (klash) and woolen leggings (puzawana).

Women could wear necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, anklets (khirkhal) and a decorated skullcap (klaw). They can also wear a cape (kollwana) or a multi-purpose fabric, a shal, on the shoulders. Their shiny clothes, which can be found in almost any color, tend to be more colorful than men’s, who tend to stick to black, gray, brown, white or blue.

Modernizing the Kurdish dress

As late as the 1970s, many Kurds wore traditional clothes every day. Due to politics and openness to the outside world, the culture gradually faded. The Iraqi government banned Kurdish dress in several parts of the country in the 1980s.

“Now people have returned to their own culture,” said Rezan Rasheed, a seamstress. “Young and old alike buy at least one outfit a year. And it’s good for our culture. For my business too.

Creative seamstresses like Rasheed came up with new designs. She says that the number of models of Kurdish outfits is “endless”.

“Sometimes my clients come with their own fabric and their own design; they say do like that for me. They show me a drawing or a picture, ”she said.

Kurdish men and women may now have a large collection of traditionally inspired clothing, but modern clothing is more fashionable than traditional clothing.

People are always on the lookout for new fabrics and colors to bring to specialist tailors and dressmakers. Recently, these respected artisans have become designers who bring a modern touch to traditional clothing.

“Young people like it tight,” said fashion designer Rigar Khayat. “Before, the pants were so wide you could hide anything you wanted underneath, but now they’re tight and you can’t hide anything.”

Kurdish Clothing Day is celebrated every year on March 10, and people in the Kurdistan region and beyond have new outfits to wear on this day.

“My outfit is part of my identity,” Ghafour said. “I have seven outfits, and for next year I plan to buy two more: one green, one red.

