Review Performances of 11 Breakout Stars – NBC10 Philadelphia

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix have continued to add to their legacy at the Tokyo Olympics.

But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been known before, drawing attention to the world’s biggest stage.

Whether it’s Caeleb Dressel in the pool or Sydney McLaughlin on the track, some Americans have risen to star status with outstanding performances.

Here are the top 10 stars of the American team at the Tokyo Games.

The US swim team had a Michael Phelps-sized void for these Games, and Caeleb Dressel did his best to fill it. At the first Olympics without a Phelps since 1996, Dressel won five gold medals. Three of them were individual gold medals, with Dressel setting an Olympic or world record in each of the victories.

The 24-year-old won his first career individual Olympic medal winning the 100m freestyle in an Olympic record time of 47.02 seconds.

He went on to win gold in the 100m butterfly, this time breaking his own world record (49.50) with a time of 49.45.

His third individual gold medal came in the 50m freestyle, where he set an Olympic record of 21.07 without ever taking the air.

Dressel added gold medals in the 4x100m freestyle and 4×100 medley relays, giving him seven career medals. The only event he attended that didn’t win was the first-ever mixed 4×100 medley relay, where the United States finished fifth.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee won a gold, silver and bronze medal in her Olympic debut at the age of 18. As reigning all-around champion Simone Biles was sidelined, Lee stepped up and made sure the gold stayed with Team USA, becoming the fifth straight American to win the event.

She won another individual medal on uneven bars with a third place finish. Her silver medal came in the team all-around final, when she and teammates Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum stepped up in Biles’ absence after the first apparatus.

Bobby finke

Bobby Finke may as well be known as the kid of the comeback. The 21-year-old Olympic first-time athlete swept the men’s distance swimming races in spectacular fashion.

In the first-ever men’s 800m freestyle final, Finke moved from fourth place to the 750-meter mark for gold.

Finke came back from behind in the men’s 1500m final, dropping from third to first place in the final 150 meters.

Finke was flying under the radar entering the Games, but he left them as the world’s greatest male long distance swimmer.

Lydie Jacoby

Lydia Jacoby got a shocking surprise in the women’s 100 breaststroke final. Sportsman rose-colored glasses she received from a former Olympian, Jacoby beat Olympic record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa and reigning Olympic champion Lilly King of the United States

Jacoby went on to clinch a silver medal as a member of the 4×100 medley relay team. Not too bad for a 17 year old.

Sydney mclaughlin

Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record and beat the reigning Olympic champion to win the highly anticipated women’s 400m hurdles final. McLaughlin, who turned 22 on Saturday, broke his previous world record (51.90) by almost half a second, finishing in 51.46 for his first Olympic medal.

Reigning gold medalist and fellow American Dalilah Muhammad also broke McLaughlin’s previous world record, but that was only enough to take the silver.

McLaughlin won another gold in the 4x400m relay, where the United States showed dominance. Team USA finished in 3: 16.85, almost four seconds ahead of Poland (3: 20.53).

Alix klineman

In their first Olympics as teammates, Alix Klineman and April Ross proved to be an unstoppable duo. Team USA’s top pair in women’s volleyball clocked a perfect 7-0 record to win her first gold. And they weren’t barely squeaky at opponents either, falling just right a define the entire tournament.

Klineman, 31, who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo, partnered with Ross in 2017 after switching from indoor volleyball to beach volleyball. Klineman is the third different teammate Ross has won an Olympic medal with, but the only one she has won gold with.

Jade Carey

Like her fellow gymnast Lee, Carey also won a gold medal in her Olympic debut. Carey, 21, scored 14.366 to win the individual floor exercise final.

To become the third consecutive American to win gold in this event, she put aside her disappointing eighth place in the vault final the day before.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock

Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history in Tokyo, becoming the first black woman and the second American woman to win an Olympic gold in wrestling. Mensah-Stock, 28, beat Nigerian Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the 68kg freestyle final.

After her historic victory, an emotional Mensah-Stock gave an unmissable interview where she discussed leading the way for women in wrestling and representing her country.

Athing Mu

At 19, Athing Mu ended the US team’s longest active women’s Olympic track drought by winning gold in the 800m final. Madeline Mannings’ victory in 1968 was the only other time an American had won the event.

Mu set an American record finishing in 1: 55.21.

And that’s not all: Mu became the youngest American to win an individual Olympic gold in track and field since Wyomia Tyus won the 100m in 1964.

Mu added to his medal harvest as an anchor for the gold-winning 4x400m relay team.

Alex ScHotele

Xander Sc Chaudele came so close to winning a major golf championship during his career, finishing tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and the 2019 Masters. The 27-year-old did not win a major in Tokyo, but he added a huge win to his resume.

ScHotele, who took a one-stroke lead in the final round, held on to win the fourth Olympic gold medal in men’s golf. He finished the tournament 18 under par, one stroke better than silver medalist Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.

ScHotele joined Charles Sands as the only Americans to win an Olympic gold medal in men’s golf.

Saunders Raven

Raven Saunders won silver in the women’s shot put with a throw of 19.79m. Saunders is known for her love of comic-inspired masks as well as her passion to bring attention to mental health and social justice issues. After the podium ceremony for the women’s shot put, Saunders formed an “X” with her arms, a manifestation which she said was meant to represent “the intersection of where all oppressed people meet.”

Shortly after her silver medal, Saunders revealed her mother had passed away. The International Olympic Committee was originally investigating the “X” gesture, but ultimately decided to suspend the investigation after news of her mother’s death became public.