Atlantic League: Power beats York 6-5 in fashion | West Virginia Power
West Virginia Power continued their strong second-half start by beating the York Revolution 6-5 on Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
With the win, West Virginia moves to 3-1 in the second half and is tied for first in the Atlantic League South Division with the Gastonia Honey Hunters. York is now 1-3 in the second half and sits last in the South Division of the Atlantic League.
For the second night in a row, West Virginia got off to a quick start at home plate, as Power scored three points late in the first.
York starting pitcher Joey Lara got off to a rough start as he began his outing with a walk towards Connor Myers, then hit Teodoro Martinez with a pitch before running Alberto Callaspo to charge the goals with no one. Lara then put Edwin Espinal on and Power took a 1-0 lead.
Then Rymer Liriano scored to lead to Martinez and Elmer Reyes hit a sacrifice fly to lead to Callaspo and give Power a 3-0 lead.
After three scoreless innings, York scored his first point of the game in the top of the fifth.
West Virginia responded immediately with a sacrificial volley from Callaspo to give Power a 4-1 lead. West Virginia added another run in the bottom of the seventh and led 5-1 and appeared to be cruising.
That was, however, until the Revolution scored four points in the top eighth to tie the game at five.
The game remained tied until the end of the ninth when Ben Farias took a bunt and York third basement Josue Herrera gave a wandering throw to allow Reyes to score and give Power a victory of 6-5.
West Virginia got another strong start on the mound, this time from Elih Villanueva, who played six innings allowing for an earned score of five hits in the no-decision. Power reliever Mike Broadway took the win and is now 2-1. York reliever Alberto Rodriguez was the losing pitcher.
West Virginia and York conclude their three-game streak Sunday at APP with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
