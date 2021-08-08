State amateur baseball rally: Lesterville and Larchwood both win in fashion





Lesterville, who had led 2-1 in six innings, was down 5-4 before halfway through the eighth inning. That’s when Hunter Martin had a two-strikeout RBI single to score Cameron Schlitz to tie the game at 5-all. Dell Rapids PBR equalized the game with a seventh inning of three runs, propelled by RBI doubles from Matt Gillogly and Tyler Renken, a Hartford / Humboldt Gamecocks pickup player. Gillogly delivered in eighth again with a simple green light to score Riley Hoffman. Legion star Trent Herrboldt took the relief victory for Lesterville, pitching the ninth inning. Starter Brandon Nickolite pitched eight innings, allowed 11 hits, five runs (four earned) and struck out six strikes without allowing a walk. Tyler Edler added two RBIs, while Wishon and Van Driel each had three hits. The Broncs lead the PBR 12-11. For PBR, Hoffman, Gillogly, David Kirby and Weston Hansen each had two hits. Kirby was the losing pitcher in relief, allowing the simple winner. Hoffman started, allowing seven hits and three earned runs in five innings. The Broncs will now face Larchwood, Iowa in the second round on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 p.m. Chase Vander Feens, fourth hit of the day in the 10th inning, delivered an RBI to the Larchwood Diamonds Saturday afternoon at Cadwell Park in the first round of the State Class B Amateur Baseball tournament. Vander Feens single to left field scored Mitch Peschon to give the State Line League their first win of the tournament. The winning point scored with one out, Peschon reaching the third goal after a deep flyball from Jaden Snyder that was abandoned in left field. In the ninth, Lennox Only One earned an RBI single with two Walker Hultgren strikeouts to extend the game and tie the contest at 5-all. Larchwood scored two runs late in the seventh inning to take a 5-3 lead, thanks to a single from Vander Feen RBI and a goal from Josh VanBeek after an errant pickup attempt. Larchwood had 16 hits against the Alpacas 10, with a total of 25 base men remaining in the game, including 15 for the Diamonds. Dan Gacke was Larchwood’s winning pitcher, registering 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs and two strikeouts. Starter Trevor Reinke pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three runs. On offense, Cody Groskruetz also had four hits, while Peschon scored twice. Vander Feen finished with three RBIs. JD Kirschner was Lennox’s losing pitcher in relief, pitching 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits, two runs (none earned) and one strikeout. Starter Drew Sweeter pitched six innings, allowed 11 hits, four runs (three earned) and seven strikeouts. Corey Vasquez had three hits, while Hultgren and Quincy Ihnen each have two. Larchwood will face Lesterville in the second round on Tuesday night, with the game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

