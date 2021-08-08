Affordable fashion created as a side job for furry friends | The Riverdale press





By SOPHIA ROMANO The sense of style is not exclusive to bipeds. At least not for Leilani Roman-Diaz. The self-proclaimed animal lover launched The Plaid Pet Co., last February, intended to dress pets with the kind of accessories that prove no one needs to compromise on fashion for their furry friend. When not working as an executive administrative assistant at a Long Island-based lead and asbestos reduction company, Roman-Diaz sews dog ties and bandanas. Coming from a long line of dressmakers, Roman-Diaz has found a way to preserve his family’s sewing heritage. “I really wanted to carry on this legacy,” she said. “My mother sews. My aunts, they all sew. Time spent at home caused by the coronavirus pandemic has given Roman-Diaz the opportunity to finally put the wheels of his business in motion. “It’s not something really new to me,” she said. “I’ve always had a desk job, but I really wanted to start sewing. And that’s something I was thinking about during the pandemic. “ Roman-Diaz’s family moved to Riverdale just over a year ago from Kingsbridge. One thing she noticed right away was how much her neighbors really cared about their pets. And her own dogs – Mose and Sophie – would serve as the initial inspiration for what would become her own pet fashion business. It strives to make products that are both modern and traditional. So, pet bandanas and ties seemed to be the perfect and stylish addition for the already perfect doggies. “I woke up a bit one day and said, let me do it,” Roman-Diaz recalls. “I just ordered my sewing machine and have loved it ever since.” Roman-Diaz knows that four-legged friends vary in size, which means she offers neck sizes from small to large. And his company offers a bandana print for seemingly any mood – from a neutral-toned “blush terrazzo” print for milder days, to the alternation of rainbows in warm and cool “iris tones. brilliant “which is suitable for energy blasts. The “chasing eucalyptus” bandana is cool in all weather tones, added Roman-Diaz, while the “summer lovin ‘” bandana-scrunchie set is perfectly suited for the beach, giving pets a little moment of relaxation. “Grease” sand. Plaid Pet makes products from environmentally friendly materials such as cotton, said Roman-Diaz, ensuring pets and the environment are treated with love and respect. “Our fur babies,” she said, “deserve only the best.”

