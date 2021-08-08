Traditional festival rooted in heritage and tradition

August 7 There was no Neil Diamond performed at Kimberly Segoviano’s quinceaera.

Lots of hits and popular Mexican favorites. But not Daniel.

But Diamond was right when he wrote, “Daughter, you will soon be a woman.”

And, Kimberly’s quinceaera was the party to prove it.

The quinceaera is a Mexican heritage right of passage that celebrates a girl’s transition to femininity on her fifteenth birthday. It is usually commemorated with a simple or elaborate holiday, or somewhere in between. It’s similar to a Sweet 16 celebration, but done at 15 or “quince”.

Kimberly and her family celebrated her symbolic transition on July 4 at Homestead in the Hollow Event Center in Clay County, near Brazil.

Kimberly’s father, Tino Segoviano, a cook at El Camino Real, is from Jalisco state in Mexico.

Like sweet corn soup, spicy goat meat birria (stew), and seafood tamales, quniceareas are common in Jalisco and the rest of the Latin American world.

Yet Tino had never attended. Until now.

“My dad wanted me to have one,” said Kimberly, a future junior at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

With the decision made, Kimberly got down to work on possibly the most important element of the fiesta: the dress.

It was her party and her dress. It was time to dress to impress. Yet Kimberly hasn’t seen anything online that impressed her.

So she took what she had in mind and sent the measurements to a seamstress in Mexico.

Her dress: the royal blue ball gown she had imagined. The tag: hecho in Mexico, or made in Mexico

The day is coming

July 4, 2021, a Sunday, is a sweaty wet day in the shade, with no clouds to block out the sun.

Dressed in her royal blue ball gown, Kimberly sits in an air-conditioned car to keep her styled hair in place. As the 5pm start time begins to draw closer, she sees cars full of friends and family arrive in central rural Clay County.

Spanish with a Jalisco dialect of cousins, uncles and aunts begins to fill the air, as does the smell of carne asada and grilled chicken from the grill behind the building.

The story continues

With everyone finally inside, Kimberly takes Tino’s arm as her chamberlains or the male members of her royal court take their places inside the kneeling door.

As the DJ announces his arrival, the guests rise as the chamberlains lead their way around the room in a rhythmic walk to Kimberly’s table at the front of the room.

“I was excited and a little overwhelmed,” Kimberly would later say.

His smile shines as Tino escorts him around the room while his friends and family take pictures.

After a feast of grilled steak, chicken, tortillas, rice and beans and two kinds of house salsa (spicy and even more spicy), Kimberly and her chamberlains take the floor for a traditional waltz of Quinceaera, Hugo Parada in the lead with Kimberly.

At the end of the waltz, Kimberly sits down on a chair in the middle of the room. One by one, the gifts that represent the transition to femininity are given to her by family members.

The first is a crown presented to her by her godfathers, Omar Segoviano and Zayda Mendez, which aims to remind her that she is a princess of God. The wreath or wreath is followed by gifts of a necklace, a bouquet of flowers, a pair of women’s shoes and a giant surprise gift box filled with items for a young lady like makeup, perfume. and nail polish.

Once the gift giving is over, the chamberlains and Hugo again lead Kimberly across the dance floor through a choreographed waltz. Slowly, the young people of her court take turns to bow and lead her with their hands into her father’s hands.

Tino smiles as she takes Kimberly’s hand and the traditional father-daughter quinceaera dance begins. The dance symbolizes her first public dance as a young woman with the first man in her life, her father.

Tino and Kimberly dance in the middle of the room as the male family members begin to form a line at the edge of the dance floor. Tino ends up relinquishing his hold as each chamberlain, uncle and cousin briefly dances with the star of the show.

As the dance draws to a close, the uncles fill champagne glasses all over the room and Tino toasts his daughter, but the night is far from over.

Once the formal dances and traditions are over, the DJ shakes the walls with a catchy song familiar to this family from the same rural area of ​​Jalisco.

Family members who are ready to “go down” catch some reluctant dancers and head for the dance floor. Few people are still seated as a giant dancing circle begins to circle the room.

Several take the center of the circle and show their movements while dancing to “El Sinaloense” or “The Sinaloan”.

Kimberly will soon be a woman, but not without the love and support of a dedicated family and the memories of a special night steeped in Mexican tradition and culture.