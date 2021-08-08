It’s time to stop bypassing the problem

Having delved deep into the annals (mind out of the gutter, please) of sartorial history over the many years I have worked in menswear, an issue I have long been with struggling is where the Western aversion to modern men wearing skirts, dresses and tunics really comes from.

It’s important to note up front that I don’t tar all crops with men who are afraid of carrying an open-bottomed clothes brush. Arab men have worn airy white kameez tunics as an antidote to heat for centuries, while airy dhotis and lungis are worn by men across the subcontinent to this day.

I have come to the conclusion that the reason Western men (especially in Britain) don’t wear skirts and kilts is of course due to the Victorians. A time of pedantic Puritans with a penchant for all that is sad and sober, the Victorian era saw a marked decrease in the use of color in men’s clothing and trouser suits in plain black, gray, brown and blue has become the order of, well, centuries now.

The truth is, however, that there is absolutely no legitimate practical, social, or other reason why men shouldn’t wear skirts on a regular, even daily basis. It’s a point the great Scots knew about long before boring Old English came along and ruined things. Indeed, to this day even the most masculine men who live above Hadrian’s Wall revel in the act of wearing a kilt and it’s important to remember that it is considerably colder up there. than here in the old sweet Sasann.

Personally, I am slightly irritated that I do not feel completely free to wear a skirt. I have long envied my female friends who are able to wear long flowing dresses on hot vacations and don’t even get me started on the muumuus if I could wear a muumuu every day for the rest of my life, in fabrics suitable for season, of course (a muumuu cashmere for the winter and something silk for the summer, maybe), I absolutely would. But thanks to those long-standing Victorian prejudices that permeate our pants-and-shorts-dominated wardrobes, I just don’t feel capable.

If I could wear a muumuu everyday for the rest of my life I absolutely would Left to Right: Harris Reed; Ezra Miller; Kid Cudi; Tommy Dorfman

The good news is that a wide range of influential men in music, fashion, film and beyond have started to wear the flag of men wearing skirts in a meaningful way. Kid Cudi wore an evening gown in the style of the late great Kurt Cobain for his SNL tour earlier this year and Harry Styles was pictured wearing a Gucci gown on last December’s cover of US Vogue. Most recently, A $ AP Rocky sported a tartan kilt by Vivienne Westwood for her shoot with American GQ, while a host of non-binary trailblazers including Harris Reed, Tommy Dorfman and Ezra Miller have been sporting the skirt’s flag for years. years.

And the best news is that the aforementioned style mavens don’t just steal their clothes from the women’s section of the store (although there’s nothing wrong with that; buy yourself a pair of women’s carpenter jeans. at Arket and you can thank me later). A multitude of completely legitimate designers began to produce light skirts and dresses designed specifically for men. From curly-edged evening gowns by Gucci, which are imbued with grungy appeal, to classic kilts by Westwood and Thom Brownes and upcoming mini skirts featured as part of Raf Simons and Miuccias’ second outing for Prada, there is literally something for every type of leg.

Look, I’m not saying it’ll be easy or you won’t get a cave commentary that you should have done a better job shaving your legs if you decide to go to the pub, but the perks must be worth it . . Think of the freedom and the breeze. If you do, I will. Gwan! This is exactly what those pesky Victorians wouldn’t have wanted. And if you can’t take my word for it, listen to world style god Harry Styles instead. Because if not him, then who?

When you take off menswear and womenswear, once you remove all the barriers, you obviously open up the arena you can play in, Styles told Vogue in her cover interview last year. It’s like anything anytime you put barriers in your own life, you just limit yourself. There is so much joy in playing with clothes.

