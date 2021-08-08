How Gossip Girl Recreated Beyonc and Solanges Met Gala Looks Like Her Halloween Episode





Thankfully, the show’s creator Joshua Safran gave Daman and his team plenty of time to bring the look to life, along with the many other pairs of friends who show up to the party dressed together, after the leak. of the concept of Julien and Zoyas. Josh gave us a good look, so we had a lot of time to do it, but it’s still against the clock, says Daman. Still, it was amazing to be able to see him come to life. For the finishing touch to the Beyonce-inspired look, Daman reconnected with hair accessory designer Jennifer Behr, with whom he notably collaborated on the headbands for Blair Waldorf in the original series, to create a veil adorned with crystals. She has always been my favorite person for the headband, so it seemed natural to contact her, adds Daman. Julien (Jordan Alexander) arrives at the party in his Beyonce-inspired outfit. Courtesy of HBO Max With the theme of the party being New York legends, the task wasn’t just to recreate Beyoncé and Solanges looks either. As one of the most elaborate sets to date, there were also hundreds of extras to dress up and, of course, Billy Porter in a stage thief cameo performing I Put a Spell on You. I’ve put together a list of a hundred New York legends, from Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra to Cardi B and Lady Gaga, says Daman. There were so many different references that we were able to play with. (Eagle-eyed viewers will catch a glimpse of a particularly impressive take on Gagas’ four-in-one Brandon Maxwell outfit that she wore at the Camp-themed Met Gala 2019.) And given that Daman and Safrans worked on the original Gossip Girl series, they couldn’t resist a more literal fashion tribute to the original. This came through Juliens’ rivals at a nearby school, who show up at the party with looks straight out of the original. Gossip Girl in homage to their predecessors on the Upper East Side teenage social scene. Getting them back was really amazing, says Daman. Originally in the script, it was just written that they were wearing two of Serena and Blairs’ most iconic looks. So that’s something that we worked with Josh, to determine what would be the most iconic moments to recreate.

