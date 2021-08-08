Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny wins seventh gold medal but Laura Kenny reigns as omnium champion on

Jason Kenny became the first Briton to win seven Olympic gold medals with a spectacular defense of his men’s keirin title – but his wife Laura’s reign as the women’s all-round champion has come to an end.

Laura, Britain’s most successful female athlete, recovered from a crash in her first event to finish sixth in her attempt for a third consecutive omnium title.

Jason surprised the men’s keirin field with a clear sprint with three laps to go for the victory.

This is his ninth Olympic medal overall.

The 33-year-old won money in the team sprint at Izu Velodrome to become Britain’s most decorated Olympian earlier this week, but was unable to defend his individual sprint title.

His tally of seven gold medals is one more than his former teammate Chris Hoy.

“Seven gold medals is really special. When you look at the ones you’ve already got, it seems pretty easy,” said Jason. “Then when you try to get more, you remember how difficult it is.

“I was disappointed this week, I wasn’t as competitive as I wanted to be. But in keirin you can run hard and try your luck a bit.”

On his future, he added: “Before today, I had practically given up, I was counting my career in days and races rather than years, but maybe I saved more time now.”

Jason Kenny is the most successful British Olympian, while Laura Kenny is the most successful British Olympian

Jason surprised his five rivals with a long-range attack and held on to finish 0.763 seconds ahead of Malaysia’s Azizulhasni Awang, while reigning world champion Netherlands Harrie Lavreysen took bronze.

Lavreysen won three medals in Tokyo, but aimed to emulate Jason’s feat five years ago by winning all three men’s sprint events.

The Briton said his decision to attack early was made before the race.

He told BBC Sport: “I said [beforehand] if i have a gap [I’ll go] and he [performance director Stephen Park] said very unconvincingly “if it’s a big one”. The first U-turn, I was wondering if that was enough and then I was like “it’s now or never”, so I’m going to go.

“I ran every race like it was the last, just trying to really survive.

“I think because I ran every race like it was a final, when I got to the final I was pretty well rehearsed. For me it was [a case of] keep doing what we have been doing. “

Laura, speaking about Jason’s performance, told BBC Sport: “The number of people who came to see me afterwards and said to themselves’ I would have left him out of that” – and to be honest, me too !

“I was talking to him last night and he said ‘I just wanna go home.’ So obviously he won – that’s just typical Jason, that.”

Jason moved on from a semifinal that also included his compatriot and individual sprint bronze medalist Jack Carlin, but the 24-year-old failed to advance to the final after finishing fourth.

Challenging the race to decide the minor positions, Carlin finished second to claim an eighth place overall.

In the omnium, Laura came in the fourth and final event – the points race – in ninth position and 38 points off first place after falling in the scratch event.

Down in a pile-up in the penultimate lap of the first of the competition’s four disciplines, she went on to win in the tempo race before finishing a disappointing 13th in the elimination race – widely regarded as her test of specialist.

The Briton – along with nine others – received 16 points as officials decided to award fallen runners the next available number of points in the opening scratch race, putting Kenny 24 points off the top spot.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist, who became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics when she and Katie Archibald won the madison Friday, climbed back to fifth place halfway through after winning the tempo.

However, she had too much to do in the final points race – despite the maximum points in the final sprint – as American Jennifer Valente won gold ahead of Japanese Yumi Kajihara and Dutch Kirsten Wild.

Between them, Jason (nine) and Laura Kenny (six) won 15 Olympic medals

During the crash Laura told BBC Sport: “I hit them so fast because I was about to come and bam I literally had nowhere to go and I had a mountain to climb .

“[In] the tempo race, I just got the adrenaline pumping and then we only had 20 minutes. When I entered the playoff race, I instantly felt very tired and just thought “this is bad”.

“In the points race I had nothing to lose. I just wish we had done a lap and obviously jumped up the standings.”

Winning a gold medal in Tokyo, she said: “To be honest I finished after Madison. You just hit such a high. It was really the race we were aiming for. simply “the job is done”.

“The worlds aren’t that far, are they?” she added on her future. “I don’t know. I can’t see myself stopping anytime soon.”

Earlier, her British teammate Katy Marchant finished sixth in the women’s sprint competition as she contested the race for fifth through eighth.