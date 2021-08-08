Fashion
Social media blackout: fashion brands darken before they are in the spotlight
The past decade has changed the game of marketing and PR in social media frivolity by forging partnerships with influencers, celebrities and public figure sponsors. But as this daily grind accelerated, people introspected and took a break this time around. Many brands shut down their social networks with blackouts and wiped all posts from their beautifully designed layouts and previously placed lookbooks that had the majority of their profile likes and comments. The question floating around was: how much is so much? Databases and storage stores are stocked, overflowing with updates that require a closet cleanup. Moderation of all that professional or personal publications have to offer is moving forward. So, do high-end luxury brands and fashion experts seem to be putting an end to this euphoric track to ignite their future strategies? Or is it just an awareness of less is more, and slowing down with the concussions of consumption, keeping it more exclusive by focusing on the quality of the content rather than the quantity actually makes more sense to them ?
Rest Resume Restart
Bottega Veneta performed a digital cleanse in May 2021 following a complete social media blackout for drug rehab. This Italian fashion house is halfway through the journey of nearly a century, boasting nearly 2.5 million followers down to the gram, with an old style and a simple classic history. It picked up all the buzz in 2018 when young and talented Daniel Lee from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design turned out to be the fashion house’s new creative director. It strikes with dexterity the code of the perennial silhouettes; VV Jodie, the Pouch and the Cassette are invading blogger feeds around the world as their favorite trends from the bag world. Chunky BV tire boots and block heel shoes with mesh and fine padding have become an overnight syndrome in the brand business. Each member of no. 1 K-pop group BTS was dressed head-to-toe in Bottega at last year’s Grammys, bringing Gen Z life to the brand. These online stashes create mysteries and spark interest in what is to come.
Some other brands are also considering social media hibernation to implement the cleanup that would spark new demand for their products. It is indeed a risky decision, but even Balenciaga recently did an online detox by performing a food cleanse. Kylie Cosmetics rebranded the layout of its feeds and implemented a social media blackout ahead of a major launch. As treacherous as it sounds with heavily-followed accounts, last year Bollywood’s biggest name – Deepika Padukone took a break and went to Instagram rehab, cleaning up her old Newsfeed posts. However, his glorified fans do not seem at all affected by this bold move; all her supporters supported her in this moment of solidarity. Even Hollywood idol Blake Lively had gone dark, dropping a power outage on social media just before her movie A Simple Favors was released.
The overview of the social media blackout
Many musicians have also often deleted their grids in the past. Call it detox, hibernation, social media cleansing, darkness, time of isolation, or solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. It would be remiss not to acknowledge Tuesday’s blackout for BLM, which has enjoyed support from some of the biggest platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon, uniting to bring darkness to the screen. . Either way, social media outages are stark digital proof that celebrities and influencers are changing the narrative and being proactive in the face of changing preferences.
Many brands manage their social media through blackout policies for a variety of reasons. These can be attributed to some alarming new changes or changes that are about to occur in the near future. But, if this favors slowing down among high speed updates and fast running trends, then it will be a good idea to do this clean up quickly.
