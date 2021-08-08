Buying and selling second-hand fashion items is now a very lucrative business





While finding new uses for old things is one of the fundamentals of a sustainable business, some young influencers are taking this idea to the bank, giving new life to old fashions. Millions of teens and teens in their twenties have adopted an app called Depop to buy and sell vintage shoes, accessories, or an old group t-shirt that has gathered dust in the back of a closet. Read more: Most fashion consumers want to buy sustainably, but need more information Some clean up old stuff. Others shop in thrift stores to build up an inventory. By buying and selling second-hand clothing, they are helping fuel a boom in a trendy corner of the global retail market. “If you have a style, you can find it cheaply from any decade and it gives you the flexibility to design your own outfit,” said Mary Epner, retail analyst. “And that’s what the younger generation, Gen Z and Millennials want to do.” A pair of 1990s jeans from Goodwill might only cost a few dollars, but those purchases add up. The US second-hand clothing market is expected to double to US $ 77 billion (RM 325 billion) within five years, growing much faster than other retail businesses, according to online thrift store ThredUp. Ten-year-old Depop, now an Etsy affiliate, defines itself as a progressive and diverse “fashion ecosystem” and has over 30 million registered users, almost all under the age of 26. Moira Campos, 20, her Depop store, The Rise of Moira, has 40,000 subscribers and spends around US $ 1,000 (RM4,219) per month on women’s tops and other clothing, but can earn several times that amount over the course of of a season. Read more: Fashion embraces virtual products, as Gen Z values ​​them more than physical products “I mean, I got it from thrift stores so it gives clothes a second life,” Campos said. “It really matters to me and also to my clients.” With the help of her brother, the online fashionista buys the clothes, models them, creates the lists and ships the items. And in the future? Within a few years, she wants to switch from Depop to her own fashion label, says Campos. Reuters

