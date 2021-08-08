Fashion
Women don’t want to be judged for fashion during the Olympics
In an ideal world uncontaminated by overzealous sports officials, their only mandate about what women should wear in sport would extend to choosing the colors of the polyester medal ribbons. And making sure every athlete with jelly ligaments has proper tape. Like, not leaving India’s top wrestler Vinesh Phogat rudderless without physio, if she had a high chance of securing a medal.
Sports policing of athlete’s outfits could focus on ensuring that sneaker soles and spikes or swimwear do not give undue advantage on the track or pool. But beyond their memory, the sports authorities decide that they will not only have an opinion but will also disseminate it, on what the women will wear when they compete.
German gymnasts have thought long and hard this summer and have decided that they won’t accept the added pressure of discomfort by wearing bikini-cut leotards at the Tokyo Olympics. Instead, they went for unitards, which by the way are nothing new to those watching. Men have always worn them.
Sleek ankle lengths and long sleeve outfit in cherry red, with geometric patterns for a yoke, and a sleek ankle tattoo design that accentuated the pointy toes.
Beyond Germany, gymnasts in Europe rebelled this fall against the unspoken tradition of wearing leotards that were highly sexualized and painstakingly photographed from uncontrollable angles as women tossed themselves into the air, and chose to be more concerned with gluing landings and not breaking their necks.
Germany’s Elisabeth Seitz pulled off her uneven bars routine, but not before declaring: We wanted to show that every woman, everyone, should decide what to wear. On the day of the competition we will decide what to wear. For a sport that has yet to fully resolve the traumatized fallout from a sexual abuse scandal in the United States, the apprehensions of the Germans were not imaginary.
Elsewhere, the European beach handball governing body has shown remarkable thickness in fining the Norwegian team for showing up in shorts instead of the mandatory bikinis. The stipulations are so outrageous that after 15 years of disapproval players couldn’t care less, and their home federation didn’t hesitate to fork out the ridiculous fines on their behalf.
Taste the stupidity as described by The New York Times: Women should wear bikini bottoms that are fitted and cut at an upward angle to the top of the leg, and these bikini bottoms should be no longer than 4 inches. Matching male players could wear shorts at least four inches above the knee, provided they are not too baggy.
Beach volleyball players are divided over whether shorts should be allowed, with practical considerations on sand clinging to pockets.
Meanwhile, the entire Muslim world, with its female athletes keen to participate in all possible sports, is grappling with the delicate question of why women wear a hijab or not, as the case may be, which concerns everyone. world.
Egyptian beach volleyball player Doaa Elghobashy competed in the Games for a decade wearing ankle-length tights and a scarf. Breaking an irrecoverable point gives him immeasurable joy. Observers should try to follow the sport, she believes.
Serena Williams was literally carrying a baby when she won an Australian Open. The French wrinkling their noses against her body were just grudgingly.
At the heart of this debate is the free choice of women to compete feeling comfortable, not feeling eyeballed, and feeling good about their game.
As a corollary, women do not want to be judged either for having indulged in fashion during their major competitions. Painted nails, pretty wrestler braids, hair parted in half for sprints, dyed a flaming red streaked on the track, an aura of curls and stylized flags on running tights, lipstick and eye shadow. eyelids the tyranny of the walking tracksuit ended a long time ago.
Tokyo broadcasters’ newest artifice focused on swimmers, men and women, as they finished their swims with soft duvets in the outdoor showers. But the wandering gaze of the cameras as the athletes compete is not the only problem. Outdated marketers, insecure about selling their sport and wary of every sport that can produce exciting matches, has led to years of costume dress dictates. The challenge was long overdue when women knew in their bones that they could just as well compete without that skin compulsion, which actually deterred many budding careers after the onset of puberty and body image issues. .
The talent that was emerging from the Tokyo Women’s Badminton Singles Final between Tai Tzu Ying and Chen Yufei was so fascinating that you noticed that both were in shorts. Badminton had already considered a rule of compulsory skirts. The current golden generation emerged just after the dress code was summarily scrapped.
The skills, and not the close-fitting skins, were sufficient.
This column first appeared in the print edition on August 8, 2021 under the title “A Short Leggings Length and a Giant Leap”.
