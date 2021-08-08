8 super expensive fashion items belonging to Blackpink members Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo





Most Expensive Fashion Items Owned by Blackpink Highlights Blackpink girls are well known for their love of luxury items They rocked several big ticket items over the years Check out some of the more expensive items they own Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé from Blackpink are gorgeous and talented girls who don’t hesitate to flaunt some really expensive pieces every now and then. From their outfits to jewelry and even handbags, they make it very easy to see why they are the faces of some of the biggest brands in the world. Of course, these articles are just the tip of the iceberg, but they are really fun to watch! Check out some very expensive fashion items the Blackpink girls own: The YSL bag by Rosé The Saint Laurent Lou Lou Puffer bag from Rosé can go up to Rs 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh. The fact that Rosé casually walks around in her denim ensemble is extremely expensive behavior. Double Rosé Box The Tiffany & Co Rosé necklace sports in this Instagram update are actually two separate necklaces. She is wearing their wrap and link necklaces which will cost you a whopping Rs 21 lakh. Although Rosé is known for sporting some very expensive pieces for her shoots, some even costing millions of dollars, it is not clear whether or not she owns them. This set, however, is one of her favorite Tiffany pieces that we’ve seen in several photos. Jisoo’s Chanel jacket Jisoo’s very chic Chanel cream jacket will set you back around Rs 4.5 lakh. Although no one can deny that Jisoo looks absolutely phenomenal in this fit. The Cartier bracelet by Jisoo We have seen Jisoo wearing this Cartier Love bracelet in various Instagram posts. The cost of this one piece of jewelry can go up to Rs 5 lakh. Jennie’s Chanel bag Jennie once broke at the airport holding this super expensive Chanelle Pharrell XXL flap bag worth Rs 6.70 lakh. Most of her expensive items include Chanel. It is not surprising that the young girl has been referred to as “human Chanel”. Jennie’s Chanel jumpsuit This very amazing combination is sure to break the bank. Jennie once wore this gorgeous Chanel tweed jumpsuit which sells for up to Rs 9.4 lakh. Lisa’s Hermès bag Lisa is known to spend most of her net worth on statement coins that will make all the jaws drop. This Hermès Kelly bag that she carried to the airport costs a whopping Rs 16 lakh. Lisa’s watch The Blackpink star has also been photographed several times with this luxurious Audemars Piguet watch which sells for around Rs 30 lakh. It’s safe to say girls love to splurge on fashion and it shows every time they step out! Let us know what you think of their super cool luxury essentials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/article/8-super-expensive-fashion-items-owned-by-blackpink-members-lisa-ros-jennie-and-jisoo/796233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos