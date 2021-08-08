Fashion
Myleene Klass looks summery in a maxi dress after celebrating her son Apollo’s 2nd birthday
Myleene Klass looks summery in a monochrome print maxi dress after celebrating the 2nd birthday of her “most amazing and loving baby boy”
She recently returned from a sunny family vacation in Spain with her partner and three children.
And Myleene Klass, 43, still looked summery as she walked to Global Radio studios on Saturday in a monochrome print maxi dress.
Her return to work on Classic FM comes as she celebrated the birthday of her youngest child, Apollo, who turned two this weekend.
Summery like never before: Myleene Klass, 43, still looked summery as she walked to Global Radio studios in a monochrome print maxi dress on Saturday
The 43-year-old singer looked gorgeous in a leopard-print ensemble, which featured an open neckline that crossed the front and a tie-waist closure.
The mother-of-three featured a leggy display in the long issue, which also revealed her toned pins through a thigh slit.
The star stepped out in a pair of black leather heeled sandals and protected her eyes with a pair of oversized black and gold embossed sunglasses.
Dazzling: The TV presenter was dazzled by an array of layered necklaces and a chunky gold watch, as well as a pair of tiny gold hoops
Strolling: She carried her essentials in a black leather shoulder bag as she strolled through the radio studios
The TV presenter was dazzled by an array of layered necklaces and a chunky gold watch, as well as a pair of tiny gold hoops.
The brunette beauty opted for a slicked back updo hairstyle with a parting down the center, while she showcased her healthy tan with a pop of cherry red lipstick on her pout.
She carried her essentials in a black leather shoulder bag as she strolled through the radio studios.
Wow! The singer looked gorgeous in the leopard print ensemble, featuring an open front crossed neckline and a tie waist closure.
Myleene took to Instagram on Saturday posting a sweet video holding the birthday boy as their family sang Happy Birthday to him.
The star was filmed with Apollo, whom she nicknamed “Snoopy,” alongside her daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, whom she shares with her ex-husband Graham Quinn.
She also joined them in the clip.fiance Simon, with whom she shares Apollo.
Birthday celebrations: The beloved mom also uploaded a photo of her son’s building-themed birthday cake
She captioned the cute video, “The most amazing and loving little boy. He brings so much love and light into our lives. Happy birthday little Snoopy and thank you to the village of our friends who help us make it happen. ‘raise x’
The beloved mom also uploaded a photo of her son’s construction-themed birthday cake, writing the image, “My little boy, officially 2! And obsessed with diggers, diggers and more. diggers. @thecakestoreuk put it on his cake! Sweet. Thank you ‘.
The family recently returned from a Spanish vacation, which saw their children having fun like a whale as they sprawled out on the deck alongside the happy couple.
Not a cloud in the sky as the presenter strolled through an issue of her latest collection with Next, a black and white plaid puff sleeve dress.
“Plaid Sailing Baby,” she wrote alongside the video which saw her lounging on the edge of the craft, looking into the distance.
Amazing: There wasn’t a cloud in the sky as the presenter strolled through an issue of her latest collection with Next, a black and white plaid puff sleeve dress on vacation in Spain
