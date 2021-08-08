Fashion
Men’s basketball and women’s water polo keep golden streak alive
As the Tokyo Olympics draw to a close, american athletes certainly maintain the interest of the Games. The United States will play in the women’s basketball and women’s volleyball gold medal games on Saturday night, two of the final events in Tokyo.
But there are plenty of other American athletes making sure they have their golden moment before these Summer Olympics are over. Both women and men’s 4×400 relay teams won gold, and the women’s victory helped Allyson Felix surpass Carl Lewis as Most decorated American athletics Olympian of all time.
Some teams had to settle for money like baseball and equestrian but hey, a medal is a medal. You just have to ask Summer-winter Olympian Eddy Alvarez. Others, like wrestling, have collected medals of all colors, with American wrestlers win nine medals in the last days of the Games.
Let’s go streak: Well not really, please keep your clothes on! Were talking about men’s basketball and women’s water polo. Both won gold overnight, but it’s not like these two teams aren’t used to being on the podium.
Men’s basketball in the United States, led by an Olympic veteran Kevin Durant, won his fourth consecutive gold medal after beating France, 87-82. Some wonder how Team USA will hold up without Durant going forward, but for now, players like Jrue Holidays savor the moment of winning an NBA championship and a gold medal consecutively.
The Americans were also victorious in the pool as U.S. women’s water polo won its third consecutive gold medal, dominating Spain, 14-5, thanks to the goalkeeper Ashleigh johnsons net performance. Corn What does the future hold? for a very niche women’s sport?
Back home : Have you ever wondered what athletes do after the Olympics? Well this year is going to be a little different from previous years. Although they represent their country on the biggest sporting stage in the world, athletes may need to quarantine first before celebrating. Some Olympians will be luckier than others, with countries like Latvia only requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test.
What happens after: You won’t have to wait the usual four years for the next Summer Games because Paris 2024 will be there in no time. In three years, the Olympic Games will find themselves in the middle of some of the most iconic Parisian monuments beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, skateboarding at Place de la Concorde, horse riding at the Palace of Versailles. Tokyo organizers will pass the torch to Paris 2024 during the closing ceremony Sunday.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chasing Gold: basketball and water polo keep golden streaks alive
