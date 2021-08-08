I like to live in the present; the future is uncertain





KRISHNA CHATURVEDI, who started her career as a model, talks to SHALINI SAKSENA about how he became an actor and the worst thing about the industry How did you come to modeling? When I was at university in Delhi, I played cricket professionally. It was then that some people advised me to get into modeling because of my height and my personality. I thought about it a lot. Once convinced that this was something I could do, I got in touch with people who told me everything there was to know about this area. This is how the journey began. How did you get your first project? My first real modeling project was Mens Fashion Week in Delhi. Before that there were a few small shoots, but they looked more like a hobby. I was selected from among 500 men from India and other countries. It was my first big break and I got to walk for some of India’s top fashion designers. Was there a lot of struggle? Theres struggle in all areas. I don’t see it as a struggle; I see them as challenges that must be overcome. There were challenges in modeling, including being in top shape, having the right mindset, and having a lot of patience for the right projects to come your way. What’s the worst thing about the entertainment industry? Being pretentious is the worst thing in the entertainment industry. People usually show what they are not. That’s what I don’t like about the industry at all. But the truth is quite the opposite. People often lose their originality to put forward a false image. Still acting on the cards? Acting was always on the cards. I had thought about becoming a professional actress before I started modeling. As a teenager, I used to imitate the character of Amitabh Bachchans from Agneepath (1990) and many other actors. I would also imitate my teachers. So I always liked to play and I was very clear about continuing it. How did you integrate Corner Table? I was not supposed to do Corner table. Actually a friend of mine was supposed to do it, but since he was busy he suggested my name to the director and that’s how I was viewed. It was an incredible opportunity to work with the great Tom Alter, so I immediately grabbed the opportunity. What are your future plans? I’m the kind of person who doesn’t live in the future or for that matter don’t plan for things to come. This is because the future is uncertain. I don’t know what to expect. I believe in making the most of the present.

