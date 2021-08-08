Theophilio celebrates Jamaica through fashion | Way of life

New York Fashion Week is just around the corner and Jamaica-born Theophilio designer Edvin Thompson is busy hammering the Manhattan sidewalk to find a location for his show slated for September.

The theme? None other than the now defunct but adored lovebird carrier Air Jamaica.

Stopping his movement, the winner of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) / Vogue Fashion Fund 2021 finds a place on the sidewalk to conduct our interview. Explaining that his upcoming seventh collection is inspired by heroes and icons of Jamaica who have transcended the world with their talent, he names Bob Marley, Grace Jones, Usain Bolt and current Olympic sweetheart Elaine Thompson as muses. All of these amazing and talented people need to be celebrated and championed, and with this collection, that’s exactly what I’m going to do in building and connecting my Jamaican community in New York City and beyond.

THE BRAND, THE INSPIRATION AND THE RHYTHM

The ethos of the Theophilio brand embodies community, inclusiveness and diversity. He represents us all, truly handsome as we face our trials and triumphs, says Thompson.

The name of the label he discloses comes from his middle name, Theophilus. Given by his father, it was also his grandfather’s middle name and means to be loved by God. So when he thought of a title for his imprint, he opted for a nickname that had European appeal but also had personal meaning.

The late great British designer Alexander McQueen, whom Thompson holds in high regard, has also influenced the brand. Alexander McQueen for what he stood for. Wanting to defend women and wanting women to be strong. I admire all the women in my family. They are the backbone of my family. He has always marked me and is still one of those designers that I look at in his past archives to inspire some of my creations today.

Theophilio is also heavily influenced by dancehall culture, which he attributes to his love of music. Stating that dancehall is the essence of all music, Thompson identifies artists Beenie Man, Shenseea, Spice, Sizzla, Buju Banton, Lady Saw and The Marleys in his current playlist rotation, and when asked if he can. dancing, he smiles and says: I’m Jamaican, so I have a little bit of rhythm.

HOME MEMORIES

The designer says he was born in Kingston but raised in St Catherine and considers Thompson Town Elementary School a foster mother. After emigrating to the United States in 2002, he remembers a simpler but splendid time growing up in the land of wood and water. It was full. Every day I felt rich. Pulling on an elegant pair of shades of gray, he reveals that he often talks about Jamaica, with the food and weather always bringing back fond memories. My family had a small farm, so every day we had to catch poultry and skin goats. He continues, I survived because of it, and I took advantage of it when I was a kid. I remember the days when I was just running by the river and doing youthful things with my friends, and that nostalgia is definitely a part of my collections.

While he admits he wasn’t always in fashion, he always had an artistic bent and found a love for clothing and personal style during his sophomore year of high school. It was a trip to New York in 2013 and his participation in the popular Afro-Punk music and art festival that inspired him to move to the Big Apple to be surrounded by a bunch of amazing black and brown people.

WERE ALL WE HAVE

In a recent Sunday Gleaner interview with acclaimed New York-based Jamaican handbag designer Brandon Blackwood, as the perfect portrayal of I’m My Brothers Keeper, Blackwood mentioned Thompsons Theophilio as one of his favorite brands right now.

As to why Thompson thinks it’s important for blacks and Jamaicans to support and uplift each other, the designer is quick to say, because not everyone supports us, and I think that it is important for us to stand up for each other. Although he can’t travel as much as he would like, he has plans for Jamaica. I want to take this opportunity while I am in this space to do more traveling and highlight many issues the island needs help with.

Where he sees the label and other Jamaicans taking an interest in future fashion, Thompson is quick. I see the brand in Europe and beyond. I see other young Jamaican designers coming right behind me and echoing the same message we all have, really supporting each other and sharing and making our stories our own.

He hopes to one day show up at Paris Fashion Week saying: This is my goal.

As we end our time together he has a message, I want Jamaicans to know that I’m the guy that way for you for the next twenty years. I need all of you behind me because they have never given us a scene like this in the fashion industry so that we can really create our own vision, speak the way we want, play the music we want. want, dress us as we want. I’m that guy, so I would really appreciate the island fi stand up fi mi.

