US men kicked out of boxing gold at Tokyo Olympics after losing two

TOKYO With a cut on his left eye, Richard Torrez Jr. stared at the silver medal hanging from his neck.

I’ll watch this with pride, he said. I am a medalist. But every time I look at it, I’m also going to feel sorry.

No gold medal for Torrez yet and no gold for the US boxing team. The 17-year drought will extend to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

I believe it’s coming, “Torrez said after losing to Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan by unanimous decision, 5-0, in Sunday’s super-heavyweight final. I really think so. I’m sorry I couldn’t be the only one to do it. “

Andre Ward was the last American boxer to win a gold medal at the 2004 Olympics. And there is reason to believe the Americans could once again leave Paris without a gold medal.

Team USA Boxing head coach Billy Walsh explained the challenge.

I was talking with my good friends and colleagues from Great Britain, and they had a fantastic (boxing) tournament. They won six medals, ”said Walsh, the former Irish boxing program coach. They said, Billy, the secret is we had this Olympic team together for two Olympics. And we have always said in Ireland, we have to keep everyone for two. Games to get the most out of it.