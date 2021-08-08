Fashion
18-year-old Lila Moss struts around in a nude satin mini dress in Ibiza
Kate Moss’s daughter Lila Grace, 18, channels her model mom as she struts around in a nude satin mini dress in Ibiza
Lila Moss continued her trip to Ibiza with her mother Kate over the weekend, leaving on Saturday night dressed in new clothes.
The 18-year-old girl was with her supermodel mother on “working vacation” with her protégéJordan Barrett.
She stepped out in a little nude satin dress for her night out, showing off her supple – tanned limbs after a week of tanning.
Night out: Lila Moss continued her trip to Ibiza with her mother Kate over the weekend, leaving on Saturday night dressed in new clothes
Putting on a leggy display, Lile added black sandals and a matching handbag to the outfit, finishing things off with delicate white gold jewelry.
She wore her honeyed locks loosely behind her shoulders and kept the makeup to a summery natural minimum.
Kate, 47, was spotted picking up her baby girl from Eivissa airport last Sunday after arriving on the White Island.
Lila seems to be following in her mother’s model footsteps.
Leggy: The 18-year-old stepped out in a little nude satin dress for her night out, showing off her supple limbs – tanned after a week of tanning
Details: Putting on a leggy display, Lile added black sandals and a matching handbag to the outfit, finishing things off with delicate white gold jewelry
She recently posed with her friend Ella, who is the granddaughter of Keith Richards, in collaboration with Disney, to raise awareness of MediCinema which creates theaters in NHS hospitals to improve the well-being of patients.
Posing in Mickey Mouse T-shirts, the campaign features various celebrities and is called Micke & Friends: The Power of Friendship.
The likes of Laura Whitmore, Reggie and Cobbie Yates, Rochelle Humes, Nicola Adams, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Clara Amfo and Olly Murs are featured.
Friendship and family: Lila and Kate have a close bond and frequently attend events together
Photographer Misan Harriman said of the campaign: “It has been truly empowering to capture so many amazing stories of friendship across the world, both in real life and virtually.
“I hope that seeing the footage released today will fill people with as much hope as I had taking them, and the joy of discovering what brought each of the individuals together. I’m proud to have worked with Disney to capture so many moving stories that truly demonstrate the true power of friendship. ‘
For the set, Lila followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps who wore a similar Mickey t-shirt in a 2018 piccelebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse.
The famous mother-daughter duo have a close bond.
