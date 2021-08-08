Tokyo 2020 Games Team USA’s Best Moments

With over 100 medals won in dozens of sports and disciplines, the United States has won more equipment than any other country participating in Tokyo. The nation known for its red, white and blue was also known for its gold, silver and bronze as athletes swam, run, shoot, peddle and paddle to reach the podium.

While each accomplishment is remarkable in itself, below is a look at some of the very special medal moments for Team USA.

GYMNASTIC

The total amazement of Suni Lee – For the fifth consecutive Summer Games, an American won the gold medal in the all-around competition in women’s gymnastics. This year it was Suni Lee who stepped up both the uneven bars and the floor routine to rise above the field with a total score of 57.433. WHOLE STORY

The superb silver medal of the American team – After an early exit from the competition by Simone Bilès, the three remaining members of the all-around team from the United States took a big step forward to keep the American on the podium. Suni Lee, Jordan Chilis and Grace McCallum changed his strategy on the fly and won a silver medal for “The Fighting Four”. WHOLE STORY

MyKayla Skinner returns from retirement – An unexpected opening led the US gymnastics team to turn to a veteran to do the work on the vault. Enter MyKayla Skinner, who at 24 won her first Olympic medal by taking home silver. WHOLE STORY

RACETRACK

Allman throws a disc in the blue sky – She holds the American record, and now she holds an Olympic gold medal. Valarie Allman beat the reigning world champions and an impending rainstorm, to earn the United States its first record medal in more than a decade. WHOLE STORY

Raven Saunders Medal and Message – First of all, she gained fame on the Internet with her face masks. Then, Saunders Raven threw a shot put nearly 20 meters to win a silver medal and make his name in Olympic history. But she had not finished there; Saunders used her time on the podium to raise her hands in an “X” shape above her head, then took to social media to advocate for groups and communities of personal importance in her life. WHOLE STORY

SWIMMING

Caeleb Dressel’s five gold medals – He is the only Olympian to leave Tokyo with five gold medals, and he is one of the big names in American swimming at the 2020 Games. As an individual, single Villasenor dominated two different races in the freestyle and the 100m butterfly. He also won gold in two men’s 4x100m relays, both freestyle and medley. Through Dressel’s eyes, Americans saw the determination of a winner and the emotions of a devoted son and husband. WHOLE STORY

Palmer wins in the pool – Apparently the odds were stacked against her. A late start in the world of diving and Olympic debut at 29 years old. A low qualifying score and a torn ACL. When the going got tough Krysta Palmer began, becoming the first American woman to win a diving medal in the past two decades. WHOLE STORY

Bobby Finke out of nowhere – A win from behind was not enough for the 21-year-old swimmer who made his Olympic debut in Tokyo. Bobby finke lit the jets in the final length of the men’s 800 freestyle to pass three other swimmers for the gold medal. Then, in the 1500m race, he showed another spectacular finish with an impressive final climb and won the top prize. WHOLE STORY

All eyes on Lydia Jacoby – Alaska’s first-ever summer Olympics gold medal came from 17-year-old Lydie Jacoby, whose final push at the very end of the women’s 100 breaststroke put her ahead of her fellow American King Lily and on the top step of the podium. Jacoby also contributed to the US 4x100m mixed medley relay, pulling his part (even after his glasses fell) and winning the silver medal with the mixed team. WHOLE STORY

Medal medal men – Historically, the United States has gone undefeated in the medal match of the men’s 4x100m medley relay, a streak that began in 1960 and continued in every Olympic Games where the United States team was in. action. The trend continued in record fashion at the 2020 Games, as Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew, Caeleb Dressel, and Zach Apple overcame stiff competition and extreme pressure to set a new world record and keep the United States on top of the podium. WHOLE STORY

SURFANT

Gold “Moore” for the United States team – The very first medals in the sport of surfing were awarded at the Tokyo Games in 2020, as the shortboard competition made its Olympic debut. Hawaii’s star surfer Carissa moore won their opening round at Shidashita Beach, then crossed the tournament table against opponents from Peru, Brazil and Japan. In the gold medal game, Moore scored almost 15 points, edging out South Africa Bianca Buitendag (who scored 8.46 in the final) and won the very first gold medal in women’s surfing. WHOLE STORY

FENCING

Patience pays off for Lee Kiefer – With so many Olympic medals won by American athletes in the history of the games, it’s hard to be the first to break new ground in established Olympic sports. An exception to this logic is the American fencer Lee kiefer, who became the first American to win a gold medal in an individual foil event. Her ability to create scoring opportunities while preventing opposing scores earned her a 15-13 victory over the reigning gold medalist Inna Deriglazova, and a new place on the fencing podium for Team USA. WHOLE STORY

GOLF

Double gold medal for Team USA – The last time Americans won gold medals in both men’s and women’s golf competitions at the same Olympics was in 1900. Of course, the sport took a long hiatus from the list of competitions, but once it returned in 2016, the talent pool was so vast that it was difficult to see a nation – let alone the United States – find a way to climb to the top of both podiums at the same Games. . Although there were playoffs for the silver and bronze standings at Kasumigaseki Country Club, there was no doubt who finished all four rounds of play with the best scorecards. Alex ScHotele pulled an under-18 to win the men’s competition, while Nelly Korda‘s 17-under was just enough to win gold in the women’s competition. WHOLE STORY

BASKETBALL

Three for the show – It may not be news to say that when it comes to traditional 5v5 basketball, the United States’ national teams display historic dominance in Olympic competition. This year, however, saw the debut of the new 3×3 discipline and a new opportunity for all nations to fight for superiority on the court. While the American men did not qualify for Tokyo, the women’s team of Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, and (late addition) Jackie Young won the gold medal game, paving a new path for American basketball in Tokyo. WHOLE STORY

STRUGGLE

Team effort in an individual sport – American wrestlers won nine medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games, the highest number of medals for a contingent of countries this year. On the women’s side, Sarah hildebrandt and Helene Maroulis won bronze in their weight class, while Adeline Gray claimed money and Tamyra Mensah won gold. The American men also had two bronze medalists, Thomas gilman and Kyle dake. Kyle snyder won the silver medal for her performance in the 97 kg competition. And two American men won gold: David taylor, who kept his streak of more than 50 consecutive wins alive, and Stevenson sprocket, whose last-second maneuver won him gold – and gave the world a chance to see his impressive backflip. Nine medals in the wrestling ring are the best Olympic total for Americans since 1984. WHOLE STORY

FROM POLO TO PADDLE

Steffens consolidates its place among the greats – The US women’s water polo team has won gold at the last three Olympic Games (London, Rio, Tokyo) and Maggie Steffens was on the team for all three. In the opening rounds of action at this year’s games, Steffens broke the all-time record for most goals scored in Olympic water polo history, becoming the first to surpass 50 goals in the total. She was in the water for the gold medal game against Spain, adding one more goal to her illustrious total and one more to her gold collection. WHOLE STORY

Harrison shines – A new canoe race made its debut in Tokyo this year, the women’s C-1,200m sprint. With the new event also came new competitors, such as 19 Nevin harrison the United States. Harrison’s aspirations to be a star in athletics were sidelined by a diagnosis of hip dysplasia, but her persistence put her on the Olympic stage on the water and in the medal race. of 200 meters. With a knee on the canoe and a paddle in the water, Harrison showed the world his Olympic spirit with a moving gold medal. WHOLE STORY

