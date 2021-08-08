The French and Americans make history

By competing in the Tokyo Olympics, the Brazilian men’s volleyball team and the China women’s volleyball team were poised to excel in their respective brackets.

Brazil’s men’s team won gold at Rio 2016 after losing the gold medal match in back-to-back Olympics; Then, the team won the 2019 FIVB World Cup after an unbeaten streak. The China women’s team, on the other hand, was the gold medal team in the women’s division at Rio 2016. They have won two consecutive FIVB World Cups, with four of their players receiving individual tournament prizes, including a star. Zhu Ting winning a second consecutive MVP award.

For good reason, these two teams were heavy favorites. But in these extremely unpredictable, sometimes mind-boggling Olympics, where the outcome of even the most unbalanced clashes is muddy at best, it seems entirely fitting that neither has won.

The China women’s volleyball team were eliminated in the preliminaries, without even qualifying for the knockout match. Brazil’s men’s team were eliminated in the bronze medal match, after a 3-1 loss to ROC, then lost again in the bronze medal match.

A new year meant new champions. On the women’s side, the United States won their very first gold medal, and on the men’s side, France did the same.

Olympic volleyball lived up to the hype at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is how it all happened.

Men’s competition

SUPPORT

French men’s volleyball entered the tournament as an underdog to win gold – not surprisingly, considering the country’s history in the sport: before Saturday, the best Olympic result in France in men’s volleyball was eighth in 1988.

Few would have been shocked to learn they would advance to the knockout game as they were placed fourth on the pitch. But advancing to the gold medal game, which they did historically, surprised everyone outside their locker room.

France started to gain attention in the preliminaries as they started off with a 2-0 start, beating both the United States and Tunisia 3-0, like a shutout. France also managed to beat ROC in the preliminaries, but they lost matches against reigning gold medalists Argentina and Brazil, making their tournament even more impressive. A loss would send them racing; instead, they went 3-0, beating Poland 3-2, then Argentina 3-0, then ROC who beat France in the preliminaries by a final score of 3-2.

France and ROC played an exciting gold medal match that lasted five sets, but the French won and won their first-ever gold in men’s volleyball, thanks to the exceptional performances of a outside hitter. Earvin Ngapeth, Jean Patry and Trevor Clevenot.

Better yet, head coach Laurent Tillie, who announced he would step down and retire after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, managed to head for a gold medal in his last Olympics.

Medalists

Gold: France

Silver: ROCK

Bronze: Argentina

Women’s competition

SUPPORT

Team USA entered the round of 16 in women’s volleyball on a streak of hot streak, having shown themselves to be on the biggest stage in the world in the preliminary rounds. The United States got the better of Argentina and China, its top two opponents, beating both teams 3-0. He went on to beat Turkey and Italy in the prelims, losing just one game to ROC before advancing to the quarter-finals. The Americans continued to roll from there; first they beat the Dominican Republic in the quarter-finals, then they beat Serbia in the semi-finals.

The victory over Serbia earned the United States at least one silver medal, something the United States has accomplished before – but not frequently. In the last nine Olympic Games, dating back to 1984, the United States has won three silver medals, two bronze medals and failed four times. The US team had never won a gold medal in its entire Olympic history, dating back to 1964.

That all changed on Sunday afternoon in Tokyo, when the United States faced a talented opponent in Brazil. Brazil entered the match with a quarterfinal victory over ROC, a semi-final victory over Korea and an unbeaten record in the preliminaries, giving the team one more Olympic victory than the United States. .

But the United States came in with experience, having faced Team Brazil about two months ago in the 2021 Women’s Volleyball Nations League final. The United States won that match, giving him a non-Olympic gold medal. The experience gave the United States everything they need to face Brazil again at the Olympics, where they would end up winning their very first gold in a decisive fashion, sweeping Brazil 3-0. Andrea Drew and Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, the top scorer in the United States, totaled 29 points in the gold medal game.