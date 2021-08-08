Fashion
Constance Spry and Fashion for Flowers review everyday beauty in full bloom | Art
When Miss Betsan Horlick married Mr. John Coats at Southwark Cathedral on October 31, 1933, the former debutante was accompanied by no less than 16 bridesmaids, each dressed in a stylized cape to reveal a flash of her colorful lining . Five of them were blue, five were chartreuse green and the other six (worn by his best friends) were gold; the wedding procession, it was said, had the harmony of a rainbow. But it was the flowers that stole the show. Horlick, in white velvet, carried a shower of striking blue gentians to a church decorated with 12-foot-high stands of green hydrangeas and pampas grass. As for her cavalcade of bridesmaids, they looked en masse like a collection of human pillars, their improbably huge bouquets of arums and eucalyptus almost seeming to have taken root outside. Like Vogue reported with enthusiasm, it was all completely new.
These flowers were the work of Constance Spry, a floral designer then so fashionable that no social event was complete without her. Four years later, she would create the arrangements for Wallis Simpson’s marriage to the Duke of Windsor, majestic gatherings of delphiniums and peonies that were, as Cecil Beaton maliciously observed, out of all proportion to the scale of the House. But Spry’s story isn’t all about wire mesh (used to hold stubborn stems firmly in place) and chintz. As the latest Garden Museums exhibit shows, her success wasn’t just in briefly convincing a few people with too much money that Swiss chard can look good in the right vase (the Duchess of Kent once asked Spry to remove her kale leaves from an arrangement, on the grounds that her mother, former Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, was visiting and might not understand). If you believe that the everyday can be beautiful, and that the beautiful should, as much as possible, be integrated into the everyday, you will love this show which also deals with female entrepreneurship, because Spry was nothing but a shrewd businesswoman.
Born into a working-class family in Derby in 1886, she first trained as a health lecturer in London. In 1909, under the patronage of the Marchioness of Aberdeen, she left for Ireland to help set up maternal and child clinics, moving in a caravan named Phoenix. In County Kilkenny, she met a mine manager called James Heppell Marr, and seven months later she married him. The couple had a son, but they weren’t happy, and when war broke out in 1914 and Marr enlisted, Spry first moved to Dublin to form a branch of the Red Cross, then in London, where she was eventually promoted to Director of Female Personnel at the Ministry of Munitions.
In the ministry, she grew closer to her boss, Henry Spry, and when the war ended, she divorced Marr and began living with Spry, taking his last name (he was already married). This more satisfied relationship was only seriously interrupted and how; It was love at first sight by Constances four-year love affair with transvestite artist Gluck, whom she met in 1932, intrigued by her weekly white flower commission (Gluck turned out to be painting one of Sprys’ arrangements , something she two women were together). At the museum you can see Glucks’ glorious depiction of the goddess of flowering plants, Cape of Flores (c1923), which Spry possessed (he was affectionately known as Inter-Flora), and the exquisite, so cold, Bindweed (1940), in which the common or garden bindweed is made beautiful, even coveted.
Sprys’ career in flower decoration began with his Surrey garden. Invited to lunch, designer Norman Wilkinson, delighted with his wealth, persuaded her to create showcases for his latest project, Atkinsons perfumery on Bond Street its arrangements of hops and brambles would stop passers-by in their tracks and thus his hobby. became his livelihood. In 1929, she opened her first boutique, Flower Decorations, near Victoria Station; later he moved to Mayfair. Its famous Flower School has opened here in 1934.
The Garden Museums exhibition explores all aspects of Sprys’ professional life. In two cabinets you can see the distinctive biscuit-baked earthenware vases made by Fulham Pottery to designs by his assistant, Florence Standfast; also the Crown Vase, a collaboration with the scenographer Oliver Messel for the coronation of Edward VIII. On a wall, hang a few Flemish paintings from the art department of the boutiques, compositions of artificial plants in hand-painted wallpaper soaked in hot wax (they are reminiscent of the funeral flowers that adorn French cemeteries). One section is devoted to Sprys’ royal commissions, including the Crowning of the Queen, for which she helped design both flowers and food (she and Rosemary Hume, director of the Cordon Bleu cooking school, have designed a coronation chicken for a post-ceremony lunch).
Another arrangement centers on Winkfield Place, the Georgian house near Windsor that Spry bought when she was almost 60 and has become a school for women in need of useful life skills. On display are eight of the 24 flower patterns that she and her students embroidered and sewn together to create a rug for the home that still looks beautiful despite the wear and tear.
Spry died in 1960; her shop finally closed in 2008, when her once-so-avant-garde ideas were considered old-school, just another take on the rigid, systematic shed the florist hoped to reinvent. It was unfair. As Shane Connolly, the curator of the exhibitions, notes, Spry loved the thorny, the passengers, even the dead. She respected the individuality of plants, however awkward it might be; she saw in them qualities to which others were blind. The genius of this show, staged in one of London’s best little museums, is that it reminds you not only of Sprys’ energy and spirit, but also of his singular, sedentary eye; a line can be drawn, you see, between its revolutionary impulses and so much design today. As you step out into the misty streets of Lambeth, every dandelion clock looks so sculptural, every buddleia so full of possibilities.
