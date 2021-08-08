Fashion
Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny Wins Seventh Gold Medal With Team GB Winning in Keirin Cycling Final | UK News
Jason Kenny became Britain’s most decorated Olympian of all time – as Boris Johnson praised Team GB athletes for their “sportsmanship, hard work and determination” at the Tokyo Olympics.
At the end of the games with the closing ceremony, the Prime Minister congratulated the GB team, whose number of 65 medals corresponded to the number obtained in London 2012.
Kenny made history by winning his seventh gold medal winning the men’s cycling keirin final on the last day of the games.
Malaysian Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Dutch Harrie Lavreysen won bronze and silver respectively.
With Kenny’s victory, and Lauren Price’s boxing gold in the middleweight final, the GB team finished the matches with 22 gold medals.
The GB team also won 21 silver medals and 22 bronze medals, making it the second most successful away game, behind Rio 2016.
Mr Johnson said the British public were “so proud” of Team GB athletes for their “sportsmanship, hard work and determination”.
“This team has shown that even under the most difficult of circumstances sport brings people together and changes lives,” the Prime Minister said of Britain’s performance at the games.
“You showed grace in victory and incredible courage in defeat. And while you may not have heard the roar of the crowd in Tokyo, each of you has given us a reason. to rejoice at home – in trade fairs, pubs, parks and offices across the country.
“Above all, you have again revealed the central truth about this country: that when we think about it, there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”
Kenny overtakes former cyclist Sir Chris Hoy as Britain’s most successful Olympian and becomes the very first GB team athlete to win seven Olympic gold medals.
Sir Chris won six gold medals, while Bradley Wiggins and Kenny’s wife Laura won five.
Unfortunately for Laura Kenny, she couldn’t add to her medal harvest in the women’s omnium after a mixed day on the track.
But she was chosen as Britain’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony.
In the first race of the day, Laura Kenny was involved in a nine-rider pile-up – but contested for a medal after winning the tempo race.
But she fell to ninth place after a poor playoff run and was unable to climb into the medal positions in the final run, despite collecting 24 points and winning the points race.
She’ll always come home with a gold after finishing first at the madison earlier in the Games – and a silver in the team pursuit.
American Jennifer Valente finished first in the omnium despite falling in the last race, while Yumi Kajihara of Japan, who also fell in the last race, won silver.
Dutch rider Kirsten Wild won bronze in what was the last cycling event of the Games.
Elsewhere in the Izu velodrome, Briton Jack Carlin finished eighth overall in the men’s keirin after narrowly missing out on a place in the final.
And Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women’s sprint race, beating Ukraine’s Olena Starikova in two sprints.
Wai Sze Lee from Hong Kong won the bronze medal.
Earlier today, British runners appeared in the marathon race but finished well outside the medal spots.
Chris Thompson finished 54th, but compatriots Callum Hawkins, who suffered an ankle injury, and Ben Connor did not finish.
Pre-race favorite Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won gold, while race partners Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Belgian Bashir Abdi finished second and third respectively.
