Chinese fashion shines at the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics kick off after a year of delay Photo: Cui Meng / GT

Clothing decorated with auspicious animals such as Chinese dragons and phoenixes, and stylists dedicated to the beauty of Chinese Olympians, all reflect that the Chinese Olympic team is not just focusing on winning medals, but also shows the beauty of China to the world.

The fashion displayed by Chinese athletes at the Tokyo Olympics has amazed many netizens, who say that it is an opportunity for Chinese fashion to show up on the international stage and shine in front of the whole world.

The first moment of wonder in Chinese fashion began at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The uniforms of the Chinese delegation used red as the main color, which represents a good start for Team China.

The team’s uniforms, combining red and white, were designed by a group of designers from the Beijing Fashion Technology Institute. The uniforms are decorated with a peony, which is China’s national flower, and the style of the flower was inspired by an ancient bowl from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) at the Palace Museum, according to Chinese media The Paper.

Some Chinese gymnastics uniforms also use traditional Chinese symbols such as the Chinese phoenix. Chinese trampoline gold medalist Zhu Xueying said she was happy with her “armor,” a uniform that looked like a traditional qipao decorated with a phoenix.

Zhu’s uniform has become a trending topic on social media, where his associated hashtag has gained over 200 million views on Sina Weibo.

Zhu Xueying. Photo: People’s Daily

The bright red uniforms have traditional elements on the neckline – a qipao bow and a Chinese phoenix. While maintaining the smooth shape of the phoenix, the designers added rhinestones to embellish the elegant phoenix tail feathers and spread wings to make the mythical beast appear to be flying through the air.

Gymnastics outfit meant a lot to Zhu and her teammate, both of whom had not won trampoline medals in previous Olympics. This time, when they returned to the same arena during the Olympics, the phoenix design on the front of their chest represented the hope that they would fly and dance in the sky.

In the end, those hopes came true.

The uniform of Chen Meng, another gold medalist in the women’s table tennis event, was designed especially for her. The uniform is pink as it is Chen’s favorite color, and the designers embroidered a Chinese dragon on her right shoulder to symbolize that she can take off like a mighty dragon.

“I watched the Olympics. The uniforms of the Chinese delegation added a lot of fashionable elements, ”Zhang Yan, a young Chinese designer who debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2019, told The Global Times on Sunday.

The most impressive uniforms for him were the ones that Chinese athletes wore on the podiums when accepting their medals.

Chinese L XIaojun, 37, broke the Olympic Games record and won gold in men’s 81 kg weightlifting. This is the second gold medal on Saturday for China and its 21st overall.Photo:Cui Meng / GT

He said that the elements incorporated into the clothing designs, including the curved shapes, colors and the integration of the Chinese stand-up collar, make them both beautiful and practical.

“When the athletes step on the podium, I think Chinese design is not only charming, but also a kind of new fashion. Confidence in clothes is really strong,” said Zhang.

Some young viewers began to search for clothes with similar styles. “When I saw the athletes wearing these clothes I started to imagine what it would be like if I wore them, I think I would be more energetic and stylish,” said Yang, a 27-year-old Olympics fan. . World time.