January Jones asks fans if she’s ‘trying too hard or not enough’ in a crochet dress
January Jones, 43, asks fans if she ‘tries too much or not enough’ while wearing a crocheted draped dress and black cap
She is known for showing off her various avant-garde ensembles on her Instagram.
And on Saturday afternoon, January Jones, 43, uploaded two photos of herself wearing eye-catching outfit to both her account and her story.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress also asked her over a million followers if she was “trying too hard or not hard enough” with her interesting combination of colors and textures.
Interesting outfit: January Jones was seen wearing a crochet dress in a pair of snaps which were shared to her Instagram and Story account on Saturday
Jones was pictured wearing a beige crochet dress that covered much of her sculpted physique in the snaps.
TheLast Man on Earth actress could also be seen wearing a black velcro cap which added a bit of darkness to her ensemble.
The Primetime Emmy-nominated artist rocked a trendy pair of sunglasses and a sleek set of gold earrings while posing for photos.
Her normally flowing blonde locks remained tied for the duration of her time in the pleasant summer weather.
Contrasting colors: The actress also wore a black cap and a pair of sunglasses while enjoying the sunny summer weather
Shots of the performer were shared shortly after production was suspended on the upcoming feature film God Is A Bullet, in which she is set to appear.
Development of the upcoming feature film directed by Nick Cassavetes was first announced earlier this year.
The feature film is based on the 1999 thriller of the same name, written by Boston Teran.
The story centers on a detective who infiltrates a satanic cult with the help of one of its former members in an attempt to save his daughter, who has been kidnapped by the group.
New Developments: Jones’ plans come shortly after production of upcoming thriller God Is A Bullet was temporarily suspended, in which she will appear
God Is A Bullet will feature the talents of many performers, such as Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Andrew Dice Clay, among others.
Jones is currently slated to appear as Maureen Bacon in the upcoming film.
Production of the feature film had already started in Mexico City and had reached its end before the announcement.
At the end of last month, Nick Cassavetes, 62, made it known via his Instagram account that filming had been suspended with less than a week of filming due to five crew members who tested positive for COVID-19.
Stacked Cast: The actress will appear alongside performers such as Jamie Foxx, Andrew Dice Clay and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; she is seen in june
According to Deadline, all individuals had been fully vaccinated and were quarantined, with production tentatively scheduled to restart around July 31.
Part of the filmmaker’s statement about the delay was as follows: “Six days ago I scored positive [sic] for COVID, there are five days of filming left! Brutal, but a bump in the road. We are back to work and will be finishing next week.
The director also encouraged his followers to continue to take precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus in the last part of the post.
“Please stay safe everyone. This f ****** disease still exists, and it’s no joke. To get vaccinated. Wear your masks, whatever you need to do to protect yourself [sic] and your families, ”he wrote.
Opening: At the end of last month, Nick Cassavetes, 62, made it known via his Instagram account that filming had been suspended with less than a week of filming due to five crew members who tested positive for COVID-19
